LGBTQ history and ‘Stories of Struggles and Triumphs’

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego History Center The Center’s first location at 2250 B Street in 1973, previously called The Gay Center

San Diego’s first center for LGBTQ citizens was initially located at 2250-B Street in the Golden Hill neighborhood. A 1973 photograph shows its founder, Jess Jessop, sitting on the stoop of the second story building when the nonprofit first moved in. Jessop, who started the organization in 1971, is surrounded by other young people of the Center. They hang out of windows, perch on the roof, stand behind Jessop or sit beside him. Everyone is gleefully smiling and waving, as if happy to finally have a safe space to call their own but also knowing that the road ahead would still be an arduous one.

This is just one of the many photographs that will be on display at LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs, a large scale exhibition on San Diego’s LGBTQ history opening next month at the San Diego History Center. According to organizers, it will be the biggest exhibit of its kind in Balboa Park and marks a new direction the museum is taking—focusing on the history of underserved communities. The exhibition will run July 8 through January 2020. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

LGBTQ+ San Diego will document decades worth of struggles and triumphs through hundreds of photos, newspaper clippings, artifacts, artwork and more. Items telling these stories like photographs of Pride parades past, matchbooks from various gay bars and a portion of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt that commemorates San Diegans who died of AIDS-related illness will be displayed. Once up, the showcase will take up 8,000 square feet of the History Center’s facility in Balboa Park and has been months in the making.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego History Center A Gay Liberation Front member protesting outside of a police station in 1971

For LGBTQ+ San Diego, the History Center tapped the LGBTQ repository Lambda Archives of San Diego. The exhibition was curated by historian in residence, Lillian Faderman. Although this is the first time Faderman has curated an exhibition, she is a renowned scholar in LGBTQ history and literature.

“I started working formally curating this exhibit last December,” says Faderman. “But that wasn’t the beginning of my research.”

Faderman has taught at several universities and published multiple books such as Gay Revolution, Odd Girls and Twilight Lovers and her newest, Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death. Gay Revolution includes some San Diego LGBTQ history. Faderman says LGBTQ+ San Diego will start off with documentation of LGBTQ struggles. There are news articles about the Navy’s 1982 witch hunt for lesbian sailors on the USS Dixon. There’s a photograph of the Gay Liberation Front’s 1971 protest against San Diego police harassment of the LGBTQ community. There are even displays of conquistadors and missionaries’ diary entries condemning Native Americans’ acceptance of queer sexual orientation.

“So persecution dated all the way back to that before there was a city called San Diego,” says Faderman.

The exhibit will then move into milestones achieved by the LGBTQ community. Histories of successful LGBTQ couples will be told like Jesse Shepard and Lawrence Tonner who built Villa Montezuma, a Sherman Heights mansion, in 1887. There will be artifacts from weddings after LGTBQ marriage was legalized, such as invitations, photographs and cake knives. Union rituals before marriage legalization will also be shown. For example, there are photographs of a Black lesbian couple “jumping the broom” where a couple literally jumps over a broom together to formalize their relationship in this ceremony.

LGBTQ+ San Diego also gives patrons an opportunity to add their own history to the exhibit. Visitors can submit their LGBTQ family photos to a photo wall called “Families We Make and Choose.” They can record their own LGBTQ stories in another section.

“We’re looking to involve the community as part of this exhibit,” says Bill Lawrence, the museum’s executive director. “It will continue to evolve.”

LGBTQ+ San Diego was realized through a series of conversations the History Center had been having about future exhibits. Board member John Morrell suggested the institution showcase San Diego’s LGBTQ history. Lawrence says the History Center wants to continue exposing visitors to histories of underserved peoples of San Diego like the LGBTQ community. He considers their past exhibitions on San Diego’s Jewish community and Black community as efforts to do this.

Lillian Faderman

“It is a direction that the History Center has been moving toward,” says Lawrence. “We’re using these exhibits all as a basis for a new core permanent exhibition on the region’s history and how the past has shaped the San Diego that we have today.”

In addition to bringing on the Lambda Archives, the History Center formed a community advisory council to advise the exhibition’s content. The council comprises local LGBTQ leaders such as San Diego Pride, The Center, Evans Hotel president and CEO Robert Gleason, and former senator, Christine Kehoe.

Kehoe, San Diego’s first openly gay politician, said the council worked on making sure LGBTQ+ San Diego showcased a diverse history. During its meetings, the council discussed the exhibit’s content and worked hard to decide who should be a part of their conversations. Faderman also gave presentations on LGBTQ+ San Diego’s progress. Kehoe, who came on board in March, said she personally suggested more individuals from Black and Latino communities be invited to join the process.

“We acknowledged from the very beginning that of course everything can’t be included when you’re looking at decades of history,” says Kehoe. “But we want to do as accurate and inspiring and inclusive a narrative about the LGBTQ San Diego community as possible.”

Kehoe’s own history will be documented in LGBTQ+ San Diego. She was first elected to public office in 1993 when she won a seat on City Council.

There have been smaller exhibitions about San Diego’s LGBTQ history in the city, but organizers point out that it’s nothing near the scale of LGBTQ+ San Diego. Kehoe and Faderman recall a little exhibit at City Hall in 2010 called A Celebration of San Diego LGBT History. There was another exhibit last year called Queen’s Circle, which focused on LGBTQ hookup culture in ’50s-’60s Balboa Park.

LGBTQ+ San Diego will open the week before the San Diego Pride parade and festival, and Lawrence hopes the exhibit will attract some of the thousands of Pride weekend participants. Faderman believes the scheduling is significant because LGBTQ+ San Diego is a part of Pride in a way.

“It’s the history of stories of struggles and triumphs, and that’s what the Pride parades are about,” said Faderman. “They’re about struggles and triumphs, about what happened to us that was loathsome persecution and how we’ve fought and continue to fight to overcome discrimination and persecution and oppression.”