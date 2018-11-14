The struggles of being “undocuqueer”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beto Soto Beto Soto and one of his Undocuqueer participants

Local photographer Beto Soto sits at a coffee house in Hillcrest wearing an all-black outfit with the exception of an embroidered jean jacket. He says hello while closing his laptop and quickly confesses he’s still editing some pictures for his upcoming exhibition at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park (1649 El Prado).

“It’s like literally tomorrow,” Soto says jokingly about his approaching deadline.

Soto is the mind behind Undocuqueer: Stories from Bordertown Pop-Up, an exhibition that will feature documentary-style photographs of seven undocumented immigrants who are also members of the LGBTQ community.

The pop-up exhibition will open Nov. 27 and run through Dec. 3 at MOPA and will provide the opportunity for members of the public to learn the stories of individuals who are living within two marginalized communities. Two communities, which, it’s worth pointing out, are not always accepting of one another. Be it cultural reasons or the rhetoric on immigration, Soto says there are moments of disconnect between the two communities because there is a lack of dialogue and education on the subject.

“There is still hate out there even in the gay community, this weekend somebody screamed at me, ‘You’re going to get deported,’” Soto says.

Soto identifies as queer and is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. He’s quick to share the details of his project and how his own story played a major role in choosing to showcase the sometimes-conflicting identities.

The 24-year-old photographer interviewed seven individuals for his Undocuqueer project and photographed them at home with their families. He also photographed them alone doing everyday activities in an effort to “humanize” the intersection of immigration and sexuality.

Still, while some could see the topic as political in nature, he says his intention was not to create political discourse, but rather to create a safe space for those who identify as Undocuqueer and for educational value. Along with the pop-up exhibition, Soto also created a website. The website will be live on Nov. 27, where people can share their Undocuqueer stories anonymously.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Beto Soto

Undocuqueer, he explains, is a movement that has allowed the voices of undocumented immigrants who are LGBTQ to be heard. And while the movement itself has been around for some time now, Soto wants to bring those stories to San Diego due to its proximity to the border. He also wants to show people who identify as undocuqueer that they are not alone because, well, he knows what it is like to feel that way.

“The hardest thing to do [was] to go through two closets,” Soto says.

Born in Nayarit, Mexico, Soto moved to the United States around the age of six. He became aware of his undocumented status early in life when his father told him he would not go to college because he was not a citizen. That reality was especially difficult to face at school college fairs, he recalls.

“Accepting that I couldn’t do anything really took a toll on my growth professionally and academically,” Soto says. He pauses and tells me it’s hard to talk about it. He also adds that he feels it “wasn’t malicious” for his parents to let him know that, but that it was just the “reality.”

Beto became a DACA recipient in late 2016, but it did not make his journey any easier.

“Having DACA is not a golden ticket—it’s still a struggle to find jobs especially when you don’t have a college degree and you don’t have a lot of support,” Soto says.

Photography became an outlet for Soto. He became involved with the City Heights nonprofit AJA Project, as well as other community organizations that focus on providing photography programs for San Diego youth. He also volunteered for MOPA when he was 18, which he says makes the upcoming exhibition even more exciting.

Artists and filmmakers nationwide have explored the undocuqueer movement and identity. However, according to Director of Innovation at MOPA Joaquin Ortiz, this is the first time the museum has hosted an exhibition that explores both identities. Ortiz says the issues are relevant to the time and in line with the museum’s values of encouraging dialogue and discussions. The youthful leadership at the museum has also helped facilitate programing that reflects the diverse communities in San Diego.

“We hope this inspires people to hear more about these stories and it offers an opportunity to think about it more and discuss it amongst their peers,” Ortiz says.

Undocuqueer: Stories from Bordertown Pop-up has been an 18-month long project in collaboration with Open Society Foundations and AJA Project. Soto is currently an Open Places Initiative fellow of the Open Society Foundations.

According to Ortiz, MOPA has been collaborating with the AJA Project for more than 10 years through internships and classes. This is the second time the museum is hosting a pop-up exhibition that highlights the work of AJA Project students. For Ortiz, Soto’s showcase is an example of MOPA and the AJA Project’s investment in young people.

“I’m going to be an actual artist in the community [with an] exhibition there,” Soto says, “so it’s exciting to be in this moment right now.”

When asked how he hopes the public receives the exhibition, since it is one so personal to him, Soto jokes about how he is like the girl from Mean Girls who wants everyone to get along and bake a cake out of rainbows and be happy. He remembers that before starting this project, his voice would become shaky when talking about the subject and sharing his identity. Now he shares it proudly. The Undocuqueer project has allowed him to look for people who are just like him. Getting to know people with experiences like his has made him more confident and he hopes it does the same for others.

Says Soto, “It gave me confidence to look for my community within my community.