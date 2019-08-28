The winners of our 2019 photo contest

In the era of Instagram influencers and oversaturated filters, it can sometimes be hard to judge what’s authentic when it comes to photography. With everyone walking around with an amazing camera in their pocket, the photographic medium sometimes feels dulled by the ubiquity of instantly snapped and uploaded pictures. Ooooh… another picture of someone’s food or a sunset. Yeah, we get it.

But every now and again, we see something that’s worth way more than a double-tap. A moment in time and something that could not be easily replicated; photos that are not just aesthetically pleasing, but speak to us on an internal level. That’s what our photo contest is all about and from the countless submissions we received, these are the ones that particularly caught our eye. As always, special thanks to George’s Camera in North Park for sponsoring the contest and providing the winner with the prize.

FIRST PLACE

"Contigo" by Mario Cortez

“I just really like their Chihuahua/Texano danza performance and the banner creates a scene celebrating inclusion and compassion as American.”

SECOND PLACE

"Donut Boy on Film" by Brehana Accardo

“Taking candid photos of children has always been my favorite. They move in a way so uninhibited, free of self-consciousness. Reminds me to strive to be as free and blissful as I can be.”

THIRD PLACE

"Night at the Museum" by Barbara Smith

“I found myself wandering around the San Diego Museum of Art on a quiet ‘After Hours’ event last fall… [it] felt like I might be exploring a sprawling old manor house on the night of a great scandal, murder or thunderstorm.”

HONORABLE MENTIONS

"The Fiend at Hemlock" by Oscar Aranda

“What I like about the photo is the composition. The jack-o’-lantern and flashlight, the posture of the individual and the cue ball make a kind of triangle that makes one’s eyes move around the image.”

"Swim to Safety" by Seth Márquez

“Cooper saw me swimming out to where the surfers were and must have thought I was drowning. So he swam out to try and save me. It was hilarious.”

"The Light Within" by Jake Rose

“I took this photo at the Día de los Muertos procession in Barrio Logan… I think it is a nice photo because of how the lantern is lit from the inside, bringing the image of the man alive.”

"India Street Southwest" by Brady Cooling

“I had heard and seen photos about planes flying over S.D.—and Little Italy especially—and wanted to capture my own... It is a great representative of city life and a very unique thing about S.D.”

"Amish in Playas de Tijuana" by Shalom Valdez

“I climbed to the high point and approached the side of them and continued taking pictures. When I thought I was done, I was leaving when I turned to see them from behind. So I saw the picture and shot.”

"Once and Future Arby's" by Carlos Ruiz

“I had just seen it look completely normal a few days prior, but here it was burned, partially torn down and even fenced offed. It really struck me, the suddenness of what seemed like a permanent structure was now ruins.”

"Polar Eyes" by Paul Ecdao

“I noticed the sun aligned perfectly with the California Tower and I decided to try something different and placed my sunglasses (with polarized lenses) over the camera lens as I took the photo.”