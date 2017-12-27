The Year in Art: 2017

If there was one word that best encapsulated the year in art, it would be “group.” Individualism isn’t something that is exclusive to the San Diego scene, but it has remained a staple of the arts community for a variety of reasons that are too long to list here. Whether it was the result of the political climate or something else that has been brewing for years, I will remember 2017 as a major step toward collectivism.

The list below isn’t intended to be some definitive best-of list or achievement award for the people discussed. Rather, it is intended to highlight and encourage a scene that made national headlines this year. And it’s one that did so not on the coattails of one individual, but as part of a larger, communal whole.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “The Queen” by Alanna Airitam

PROMISING ROOKIES

It’s probably implicit but worth pointing out that the new artists that impressed me the most this year weren’t newcomers per se. Rather, the work they produced in 2017 could be seen as a culmination of years of hard work that resulted in solo exhibitions, local prominence, etc. That being said, Bread & Salt artist-in residence Andrew Alcasid impressed me with his solo installations at the Logan Heights warehouse space and Ice Gallery. Fellow resident Melissa Walter—a former NASA employee who specializes in highly detailed and geometrical pattern pieces that attempt to explain the universe—wowed me with shows both at Bread & Salt and 1805 Gallery. But it was photographer Alanna Airitam’s The Golden Age series of photographs—as well as her participation in paper artist Bhavna Mehta’s Once Upon a Body exhibition at Art Produce—that left me floored. I hope to be hearing her name a lot more in 2018.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Lady Libertad VI” by Omar Pimienta from unDocumenta

BORDER ART

For those on the outside looking in, the border became something of a cause célèbre in the region thanks in large part to the local Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA programming, as well as, well, Trump’s immigration policies. Some received a lot of national attention (street artist JR’s large portrait of a boy peeking over the border wall, as well as the border wall prototype projections), while others, brilliant as they were, flew under the radar (Aldo Martínez Muňoz’s Yo Tlaolli: Corn as Body, Territory and Ideology at Southwestern College). Some were more playful in their message (graphic novelist Charles Glaubitz’s Darkstar show at the Athenaeum Art Center), while others tried too hard to be taken seriously (the La Frontera Unites photography show in Playas de Tijuana). The best one though was unDocumenta (up through Jan. 28 at the Oceanside Museum of Art), a lovingly curated showcase of artists (Marcos Ramírez ERRE and Omar Pimienta, for example) whose practice, nay, their lives is shaped daily by the border.

× Expand Photo by Kinsee Morlan / Voice of San Diego Protestors outside the City Administration building

FIGHTING THE POWER

While a lot of arts programming focused on issues of immigration and the border, protest itself provided plenty of artful and lasting statements. In Barrio Logan, there was the “no gracias” graffiti that appeared on a storefront in reaction to the planned opening of a “modern fruteria,” as well as the rallies that sprung up in support of a new mural in Chicano Park and against the white supremacists that opposed the murals. There were the clever and poignant signs that popped up at January’s Women’s March and the art shows that accompanied it. And the year ended nicely with photographer Chris Travers’ anti-Del Mar racetrack 27 Horses. But it was the solidarity seen during the city budget negotiations in April that I truly saw the power of artists coming together. When Mayor Faulconer called for a $4.8 million cut in the city’s art budget for 2018, locals banded together to force city councilmembers to fight to keep most of the arts budget intact.

× Expand Photo by Randall Christopher The Driver Is Red

WHAT'S UP, DOC

Local filmmakers thoroughly impressed me this year especially in the case of documentarians. Dennis Stein lovingly tackled the city’s homeless community in Tony, while prolific artist Shinpei Takeda screened his surreal Tijuana noise-punk doc Ghost Magnet Roach Motel. UCSD’s Open Studios showcase provided me the opportunity to see some of Paolo Zuñiga’s There’s Only One Me, which centers on a U.S. military vet who was deported and now lives in Tijuana. And the year ended on a brilliant note with Randall Christopher’s animated, true crime doc, The Driver is Red, being accepted into the Sundance Film Festival.

× Expand Photo by Andrew Alcasid Thomas DeMello

SOLO EXHIBITION OF THE YEAR

It’s tempting to choose a large-scale show such as the San Diego Museum of Art’s exquisitely exhibited Richard Deacon showcase or the more understated May-ling Martinez show at Ice Gallery, but it was Thomas DeMello’s first solo show at Quint Projects that I can’t stop thinking about. Piggybacking off the success of a 2016 exhibition of abstract drawings at Bread & Salt, DeMello expanded on the idea while also incorporating sculpture and installation pieces. I can’t wait to see what he does next.

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs “Shopping List” by Mauricio Muñoz

GROUP EXHIBITION OF THE YEAR

Spoiler alert: It’s not Wonderspaces. And while I loved the immersive Wake show at the always-entertaining A SHIP IN THE WOODS space in Escondido, it was the haunting Millennial Pink exhibition at the San Diego Art Institute that will stick out to me when remembering 2017. The group show was filled with profoundly touching statements on queer aesthetics, gender fluidity and identity, while also serving to introduce patrons to promising young artists such as Carlitos Galvan, Mauricio Muñoz and Vabianna Santos. What’s more, the exhibition also served as a finale of sorts, marking the end of an era at SDAI that began with the hiring of Ginger Schulick Porcella and ending with the departures and dismissals of most of the SDAI staff that made shows like this happen.

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Andrea Chung

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The fact that mixed-media artist Andrea Chung was the first Black woman ever to have a solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is reason enough to proclaim her the most important artist of the year. The fact that she’s local or that the show itself—You Broke the Ocean in Half to Be Here—lived up to the hype, only serves to further her case. The exhibition was impressive enough, but one could also make the case that her work—which deals in meticulously researched themes of race, colonialism and migration—is the most important work being produced on a local level.