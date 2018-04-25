Trista Roland’s designing mind

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Trista Roland

Name a San Diego fashion designer. No really, go ahead. I’ll wait.

For those who couldn’t think of anyone, it’s OK. It doesn’t mean that San Diego is a fashion desert by any means. We’re consistently ranked in those ubiquitous listicles of “most fashionable” or “most attractive” places in the U.S. Fashion icon Zandra Rhodes sometimes lives in San Diego. The highly successful fashion blog and Instagram account, Advanced Style, was started by former local Ari Seth Cohen. An exhibition devoted to local style, Fashion Redux: 90 Years of Fashion in San Diego, recently opened at the San Diego History Center.

Sure, San Diego might not be as fashion forward as, say, L.A., Miami and New York, but given the income disparities and cost of living, we can hardly be expected to keep up with the trends, much less set them. But anyone who spends a significant time away from the beach or downtown knows that most locals do care about how they’re dressed. But do they care enough to support local designers?

Trista Roland seems to think so. To be more accurate, the local designer behind the Sugardale clothing line likes to think that the collective mindset is increasingly moving toward sustainability and durability with a particular emphasis on unique threads that are responsibly made and sourced.

“I think that the world needs to shift more into thinking about investing in something that’s good rather than buying something that’s already trash,” Roland says in her Golden Hill apartment and studio. “I’m hoping with my dresses that maybe somebody buys it and wears it for two years and then they can resell it. It’s still going to be good enough to do that with. Look at all the vintage that’s still out here. There’s no question as to why you can still get it; it was well made, and it’s great.”

For years, Roland has consistently been the best-dressed woman at whatever social function she was attending. Run into her at an art opening and she’ll always have someone inquiring as to where she got her dress or shirt. The answer is inevitably the same: She made it. Some may even inquire as to how they can go about purchasing a Sugardale design, but they sometimes get discouraged by the price. After all, it’s much easier to buy something at H&M or Target even if it’s unlikely to last very long and often made in dubious, if not inhumane, factory conditions.

“I think there are some brands that are trying to push for this kind of understanding. Smaller brands like mine that are bringing that awareness to people,” says Roland, who taught herself to sew while growing up in Kansas before moving to Temecula when she was 16. “It’s not like buying something from H&M is already trash, but it’s just the thought that ‘I just spent $15 on that so it’s not a big deal.’ If you had actually spent maybe $50 or $60 on that piece of trash, you’re actually going to keep it longer.”

While the sentiment of quality over quantity isn’t new, it has been particularly relevant in an age where being “woke” and buying local is particularly fashionable. While brands such as H&M, Marks & Spencer and TopShop are playing catch-up when it comes to sustainability and transparency, smaller and even micro fashion brands are seeing a window of opportunity to appeal to savvy customers looking for more individualistic styles. Social media has helped in this regard, with the traditional fashion industry gatekeepers rapidly losing ground to “influencers” on Instagram and Snapchat.

× Expand Sugardale

And while Sugardale hasn’t quite reached that level yet, Roland has done a good job at posting her new designs on social media, where she often serves as her own model. However, she says she’s ready to take it to the next level. She recently launched a website and is currently looking at properties in hopes of opening a retail space where she’d showcase her designs and host sewing workshop. She also says she wants to host pop-up shops for vintage sellers where she’d offer on-the-spot alterations. The more she talks about her plans, the more her ambition shines through.

“I also want to add sewing patterns, because I’m really into the sewing community online where people buy patterns and sew themselves, so that’s the next thing I’m actually doing,” says Roland, who grew up envying designers such as Claire McCardell and Edith Head. She even likes the idea of finding a shared factory space to produce clothes.

“I just love looking at people’s workspaces, like how messy or how clean, and just all the stuff that goes into them. But I think it’d be really cool to even just have the shop where you can shop for the clothes right where they’re made. I don’t know, is this crazy?”

She says her next line will be more dresses, coveralls, overalls, pants and skirts, and that, as always, there will be a stated emphasis on functionality (big pockets). She acknowledges that she’d probably get more attention and find a larger clientele if she lived somewhere like L.A., but that she needs “to stay and make it work here.” She just hopes that there’s enough people in San Diego who are willing to pay a little more for something that, while more expensive, will stand the test of time.

“I know how hard it is too because I’m not rich. For me I’m like, ‘God, would I spend that much money on a dress?’” Roland says. “But then I think, ‘Well, even if I don’t have a lot of money, and I don’t buy a lot of clothes, maybe I’ll save up for that type of thing.’ And I’ve done that. I bought a $320 pair of boots and I was so excited, but when I decided to buy them I was like, ‘well, I can’t do it this month, I have to wait until next month.’ And now, I have them and they’re probably going to last me forever. Sometimes it’s not about having a ton of money, but a willingness to save up for something that makes it worth it.”