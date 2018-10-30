Two Scientists Walk into a Bar goes national

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans From right: Elena Blanco Suarez and Carrie Capps at Two Scientists Walk into a Bar

"Who would win in a fight? A shark or a bear?”

That’s one of the many questions asked of scientists at Two Scientists Walk into a Bar, a quarterly event coordinated by the Fleet Science Center. Questions are the whole point in this casual, community-centered program: walk up to one of the scientists and ask them something. Anything. Sometimes a scientist will know the answer right away, but more often than not—in cases like the shark vs. bear—the bar-goer is treated to a glimpse inside the mind of a scientist, guiding them through the scientific discovery of an answer or result.

When Steve Snyder, CEO of the Fleet Science Center, wanted to take the work of the museum out into the community, San Diego’s scientists jumped at the chance. The Fleet’s community-based programs have grown in recent years, and, often times, the museum is “just the connector,” according to Adult Programs Manager Andrea Decker.

Wanting to take their education models further, the

Fleet saw a need for conversations about science throughout San Diego. The museum noticed that those individuals with the most fragile understanding of what is going on in science may not always benefit from a lecture or a structured program.

“There are people interested in science, but they might not be confident enough to go to a lecture,” Decker said. “They wouldn’t raise their hands.”

In bringing scientists casually—that is, with the absence of an agenda, script, or program—into bars, the Fleet seeks to trigger questions and, ultimately, conversations.

“It gets scientists to talk with them, not at them,” Decker said. They aim to “put a face to science.”

The plan is simple but massive in scope: Every few months, perch two different scientists in 25 different bars around San Diego, hang a sign next to them that says, “We are scientists. Ask us anything,” and wait.

There are others who work in this kind of engagement-based programming. Local science collective League of Extraordinary Scientists—which specifically seeks to bring scientific conversation into the community—runs many local science-based events for schools, children, and, yes, bar-going adults.

On a recent Thursday at North Park’s Tiger!Tiger!, neuroscientist Elena Blanco Suarez and chemist Carrie Capps stood, beers in hand, a few feet from the line at the bar. Fleet staffers underwent intensive location scouting tours as they launched and developed Two Scientists Walk Into A Bar in 2014. They found the program works the best when patrons have to stand to mingle, and/or at least get up from their tables to order at a bar. The unstructured approach to the scientist fosters more organic questions and interaction from people unlikely to participate otherwise.

“Some people come with prepared questions,” Suarez said. “One kid asked if you could get killed by an ant if it is shot at you at 200 miles per hour. Some people are just drunk.”

Suarez has been volunteering with the Fleet for years, and especially appreciates their efforts to engage scientists with creative, community-centric opportunities.

A neuroscientist at the Salk Institute, Suarez studies astrocytes, a specialized cell type in the brain that contributes to the formation of connections and elasticity. Suarez spoke animatedly but nonchalantly about her work, and eventually, reached into her bag to present a tiny glass vial containing—of course—dried mouse brains.

Capps was similarly as disarming and approachable as Suarez.

“I liked the puzzle,” Capps said, when asked why she went into science. She’s a pharmaceutical chemist for Nertex. “There’s not just one way to do it. You can really explore your creativity, but at the end of the day, you’re either right or wrong.”

The two women comprise the characteristic dichotomy of the scientific community in San Diego: academia and biotech industry. Alongside our multiple high profile academic research institutions, San Diego has a well-known, long-standing pharmaceutical industry.

Despite the fact-fetishism often caricatured in scientists in pop culture, scientific questions breed curiosity, which in turn breeds a great deal of creativity. It’s one of the reasons the museum’s outreach programming is attractive to the scientists: an outside-the-box outlet for their quest for facts. Exploring questions with the public and conspiring with another scientist—often someone they wouldn’t otherwise work with—proves valuable and vital to the scientific community.

“It’s fun to see how the other scientist approaches the question,” Capps said, She adds that, without the Fleet program, she and Suarez or other academic scientists “would never meet.”

“Frustration and failure are very big in science,” Suarez said when asked about the difficult or seemingly insurmountable questions they receive. “Did you, or did the experiment fail? You have to be prepared for failure.”

“I think about experiments as ‘I’m trying to kill the question,’” said Capps. The idea that a negative outcome to an experiment is still a result, and a step toward an answer, is a mindset scientists learn to adopt throughout their education and training. “Most things don’t work,” Capps added, laughing.

While Capps and Suarez answered questions at Tiger!Tiger! on Oct. 11, upwards of 50 other scientists did the same throughout San Diego County. Perhaps more notably, the night also marked the first time the Fleet’s now-trademarked program has gone national. In Washington D.C., for example, 10 more scientists gathered in bars scattered across the city for what was the official launch of Two Scientists Walk into a Bar.

The National Academy of Sciences-affiliated LabX, based in D.C., worked directly with the Fleet to develop their program, using extensive Fleet-created guides and materials. The Fleet makes the program available at no cost to other regions and institutions interested in bringing it to their cities. Right now, there are also programs in Pittsburgh and Albany, New York, with future events scheduled in Minneapolis, Austin and Orlando.

Keri Stoever is a program officer for LabX, the organization that brought the Fleet’s program to D.C., and said that after the program was covered by the Washington Post, their office was flooded with scientists wanting to participate.

“The volunteer scientists really enjoy it,” Stoever said. “A lot of scientists nowadays are looking for these different outlets to talk to the public.”

Back in San Diego, the crowd dwindled at Tiger!Tiger! (the next Two Scientists Walk Into A Bar event will happen countywide on Dec. 13). As Suarez and Capps polished off a patron’s question about dark matter, the two began to discuss what they hope a non-scientific community might gain from an event like Two Scientists.

“That science isn’t scary,” said Capps.

They return to the issue of who would win in a fight: a shark or a bear, and both begin to ask questions such as, “Where are they?” and “What type of shark?” and “How deep is the water?”

These questions, it turns out, will always win.