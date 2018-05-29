Chris Warren goes super sonic with ‘The Omni Echo’

× Expand Photo by Paul W. Koester Ariana Warren

Deep in the bedrock below Washington’s Fort Worden Historical State Park is the Dan Harpole Cistern. The park itself, a decommissioned fort used during World Wars I and II to protect the Puget Sound, is open to the public. The two-million-gallon concrete cistern, however, is not, and a 4,000-pound boulder obstructs a single manhole entryway.

“It’s the scariest fucking place I’ve ever been,” says experimental sound artist Chris Warren, who visited the cistern several years ago, despite it being off-limits. “You climb down a wire ladder in the darkness. There’s no illumination down there because there’s no electricity. You can only be down there for 20 minutes until you run out of oxygen because there’s no ventilation.”

What drew Warren to the Dan Harpole Cistern is that it’s a sonic marvel with a 45-second reverberation. It has been attracting experimental musicians since the 1980s. For context: “None of us have ever been in a place that’s had longer [reverb] than five or six seconds,” says Warren. Being a sound artist, Warren and his wife, woodwinds specialist Ariana, thought to bring her flute down into the cistern.

“One little flute, and it sounded like there were 100 people playing flute because you play a note, and it lasts for 45 seconds. When you conceptually say it, it doesn’t sound like a long time. When you actually hear a 45-second note, it sounds like eternity.”

After this trip, Warren was compelled to mimic the reverberation in the couple’s acoustically-flat residence at Space4Art. And for the next 10 years, Warren committed himself and his doctoral research at UC San Diego to developing software that could do that. The result was Echo Thief, a software and online reverb library. To capture a reverb, Warren goes to an acoustically desirable location, sends out white noise and uses a recorder to capture its echo. Back in his studio, he applies the software to create a downloadable reverb. When a sound—such as a clap, guitar riff or human voice—is filtered through a microphone that’s hooked up to the software, it echoes as if it were played in the specified location.

“Let’s say, hypothetically, you do a lot of recording in your living room, and your living room is a metal ceiling, a wood ceiling and not terribly huge or acoustically balanced, but you want to make it sound like it’s in a cave,” says Warren. “You take an impulse response in a cave, you put a sound through that impulse response, and now you’ve recorded in a cave.”

Before his technology, Warren says this was virtually impossible because other methods are unable to record outdoor impulse responses since they would be ruined by background noise. This meant that locations such as chapels, concert halls and other acoustically adept locations were the only options. This has sent Warren all over North America to lasso outdoor reverbs of fortresses in Havana, a glacial cave in Alaska, the Golden Gate Tunnel in San Francisco and more, all of which are available to download on the Echo Thief website (echothief.com).

“My goal with Echo Thief was to capture all the amazing acoustic spaces of the world and make them available for free to musicians worldwide.”

Ableton has featured Echo Thief on its blog, and the Echo Thief website itself has seen more than 10,000 downloads. He’s also licensed the technology to multiple video game companies including Sony for the PlayStation4 open-world game, Days Gone, which is set for release in 2019.

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Chris Warren

The past decade that Warren has spent manipulating the software and building the reverb library is culminating into an installation called “The Omni Echo,” which will be featured at A Ship in the Woods Music and Art Festival at Felicita Park on June 16 and 17. “The Omni Echo” will be constructed onsite inside a gazebo, which will be concealed in darkness and outfitted with speakers to further distort the sounds’ directionality. The Echo Thief technology will be hooked up and controlled by Warren as hired musicians and passersby experiment with it inside. Their voices and audible actions will be echoed back in a mixture of reverb elements from the Golden Gate Tunnel, Fort Worden State Park, Alaska’s Byron Glacier and others, and will drone and layer on top of each other for around 75 seconds per sound.

“We had to move a two-ton boulder and risk asphyxiation to experience that cistern and also it didn’t smell great, as you might imagine,” says Warren. “But we wanted to see if we could take the good parts of that experience and make it into something that people could just wander into by accident… This is black magic fuckery, not actual acoustics. But for all of the people coming to the Ship Fest, they’re going to experience what it’s like to be in a place... even more reverberant than Integratron, Inchindown and the cistern all put together.”

Among the professionals who will be experimenting within “The Omni Echo” are his wife, as well as their three-person band called BASSER. Musicians from the San Diego Opera, City Ballet Orchestra and more will also participate in it. A smaller version of “The Omni Echo” was previewed briefly at the Fleet Science Center’s Augmented and Virtual Reality festival in October. Warren was pleasantly surprised by how visitors interacted with it, and that some experimented in the space for as long as 45 minutes.

“Some people would come in and howl and make it the scariest spookiest thing, and then, moments later, someone will come in and hum and make it this very tranquil thing,” he says. “It’s a mirror. What you show to it, it will show back to you.”

Throughout his career, Warren has created various sonic art installations for the Museum of Making Music, as well as teaching electronic music, audio programming and sound design at SDSU. But Echo Thief and now “The Omni Echo” have been his coveted brainchild, and it’s clear he’s ready for the full-bodied debut at A Ship in the Woods Fest.

“I’m going to make every motherfucker who walks into this place sing,” Warren says. “Even if singing isn’t your thing, you’re not into making noise with your face, you can still make beautiful things happen, and it’s my hope that people will wander through ‘The Omni Echo’ and leave it with a different appreciation of sound and take that back with them to the rest of the festival.”