Voices of Our City Choir raises their voices

× Expand Photos by Torrey Bailey

It’s almost noon on a Friday in the East Village. The tall, yellow-and-turquoise concrete walls of Living Water Church of Nazarene serve as the backdrop for a unique rehearsal. A guitarist, bassist, keyboardist, drummer and choir director are playing with more than 30 standing singers, each of whom have experienced homelessness in some capacity.

This is where the members of Voices of Our City Choir meet for practice every week. Following her solo in Jill Scott’s “Golden,” Diane Davis retreats with a humble grin when one of her fellow choir members tells her she’s stolen the show once again.

“I’m actually really shy,” says Davis, a caregiver by profession and University of Cambridge alum. With two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s from the university, she breaks the expectations many hold of someone who is experiencing homelessness. But until a year ago, Davis had slept in a tent on the city streets warding off attacks.

× Expand Diane Davis and Stephanie Johnson

“The choir helped my sanity,” she says. “I was going down crazy street and seriously, I can’t say they saved my life, but they saved a part of me that I would’ve lost to PTSD. I still do have PTSD from traumatic force. I’ve been attacked, I’ve been stabbed. [Homelessness] is a dangerous road to be on, especially if you’re single woman. You don’t have a friend, or a man, or even a dog.”

Now, Davis lives in her close friends’ home, working as their live-in caretaker, but still incorporates the choir into her weekly routine. The ensemble’s next performance will be at the premiere of The Homeless Chorus Speaks, a new documentary on Voices of Our City Choir, which debuts in a private screening this week.

Davis, not so coincidentally, has a starring role in the film as well. The filmmaker, Susan Polis Schutz, is based in La Jolla and has seven films under her belt, with subjects ranging from anxiety to families with children coming out of the closet. At the premiere of her last film, she announced that she’d be taking a yearlong hiatus, but the next day she saw a news clip about the choir and felt an urgency to tell their story.

“I went to a rehearsal, and I was talking to some of the homeless people and it was just a beautiful experience. I knew I had to make a film to show that these people are not what you expect in homeless people,” says Polis Schutz. “These were intelligent, smart people with problems or who were just down on their luck.”

She says that having in-depth conversations with the choir members and getting to know them on a personal level changed her own view of the homeless.

“Most people, they really think these are all a bunch of people that don’t want to work. That they’re lazy or that they’re on drugs, and it’s just not true. Some of them have three jobs, they have these horrible jobs, they make less than minimum wage, and there’s no way they can afford an apartment.”

Voices of Our City Choir co-founder Stephanie Johnson echoes that sentiment.

“I thought everybody was looking at this compassionately, like everybody could see that this could happen to anybody, but people don’t know that,” Johnson says.

× Expand Juan Campbell

The documentary, which none of the choir members have seen yet, is a mixture of member interviews and live footage. Much of the latter was filmed by local homeless advocate Michael McConnell (full disclosure: McConnell sometimes contributes to San Diego CityBeat) and includes footage of police ticketing the homeless, doing encampment sweeps and more. Polis Schutz says that before making the film, she was blind to the extent of brutality homeless people endure and how little the city has historically done to help.

“Now, I have such a stake in trying to help these people and get the problem off them,” says Polis Schutz. “It’s sure not going to happen through our government, so it has to happen through a movement of people that just won’t put up with this anymore.”

Aside from working as an eye-opener to the public, the film also serves to document the choir members’ progress. Johnson says the filming started at the very beginning of their practices, and that since then, many of the members have come into their own as performers. That progress extends farther than their singing though. In January, the choir celebrated Juan Campbell, who became the 25th member to find housing within the past year.

“I won’t be celebrating July 4th with you guys,” says Campbell with a chuckle. “I got my place Jan. 18, and that’s my Independence Day. That’s the day I can declare independence of my life, for the control of my life out here on the west coast.”

He thanks Johnson for encouraging him to move into one of the city’s large temporary tent shelters, which resulted in him finding housing two weeks later. Johnson says these tents have been beneficial in cases like Campbell’s, but adds that the city is still not doing nearly enough. She specifically cites the necessity of decriminalizing homelessness.

The city’s elected officials have been invited to this week’s private screening of The Homeless Choir Speaks, but Johnson says that “of course the mayor is not coming.”

“The only way change is going to happen is if what the politicians are doing becomes unfavorable with the masses,” says Johnson, who hopes the film serves as a vital step in changing the overall narrative toward people experiencing homelessness.

The film will debut to the public on KPBS on March 22 at 8:30 p.m. with a public screening on March 28 at 6:45 p.m. at the San Diego Central Library. Considering the growing housing crisis, the relentless encampment sweeps and the recent Hepatitis A epidemic that took the lives of 20 homeless people, there seems to be no time more pressing than now for the film’s release.

“We are the people on the side of the road, so that you don’t have to be the people on the side of the road,” says Campbell. “We are you. Just try to be us and respect us as you would yourself. Half of San Diego is one paycheck away from this, and we don’t have enough room for you guys out here. We’re trying to get where you’re at. So if you can’t help us, just don’t hurt us.”