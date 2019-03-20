What it means when the Michelin Guide comes to San Diego

× Expand Photos by Michael Gardiner Dishes from Sushi Tadokoro, Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub and Tuétano Taqueria

It began with a few conversations, almost hushed, amongst industry types.

“Michelin inspectors have been spotted in L.A.”

I first heard it from a local chef. Then again from a fellow food writer. Before long the rumors were everywhere.

It made no sense: The Michelin Guide had been in L.A. from 2006 to 2008, before closing as a “result” of the recession. Yet now they’re back? What’s changed? Well, for one thing, it’s not just L.A., but all of California because the state’s Tourism Board is paying $600,000 “to underwrite the hard costs” of expanding Michelin’s coverage to the entire state.

But one thing almost all of those hushed conversations had in common: excitement. Then came other questions: Why do Michelin stars matter and who’ll inevitably get those stars?

Why does it matter?

Why does a tire company care about food enough to rate it? Well, to sell tires, of course. Back when there were about 3,000 cars in all of France, Andre and Edouard Michelin started the Guide Michelin to encourage people to drive more (and thus buy more tires) by telling them where to drive for supreme food at excellent hotels in all corners of the country.

That origin story retains relevance today in how Michelin defines its star system. One star means a “very good restaurant in its category” whereas two denotes a restaurant with “excellent cooking… worth a detour.” Three stars go to restaurants offering “exceptional cuisine… worth a special journey.”

Getting a Michelin star can be (but isn’t always) a godsend for restaurants. Three Michelin stars make a career and results in perennially full restaurants. As April Bloomfeld of New York’s Michelin-starred Spotted Pig once told The Eater: “It affects business in a positive way. When [it] came out in 2005, we got an influx of tourists with guides in hand, so we could see the effects instantly.”

What it means for a region is less clear. As I write these words, I’m in Järpen, Sweden. While the overwhelming majority of people may have never heard of Järpen, the overwhelming majority who do have learned of it because of Magnus Nilsson’s two-Michelin-starred Fäviken restaurant. As Baltimore chef Bill Buszinski puts it, “the Michelin Guide immediately lends credibility to the dining scene of the areas represented.”

This is why I travelled to the north of Sweden in winter. It’s also likely why the California Tourism Board’s paying $600,000.

Not all agree about the Michelin effect. A fascinating Northwestern University study concluded a concentration of starred restaurants “had no detectable effect on the amount of crimes or new businesses in the [community].” However, this fact may correlate with increases in “housing prices and economic prosperity.” In a word: gentrification. Whether that’s a good thing is up for debate.

Local chefs point to a clearer, if less tangible, effect of the Guide coming to San Diego.

“It’s fantastic…a great boost,” says Chef Saransh Oberoi of La Jolla’s Masala Street.

James Montejano, Chef at the soon-to-debut Huntress, says, “It’s great for San Diego.”

Most local chefs I talked to think it will bring talent to town and help keep it here. This isn’t a minor issue. San Diego has a history of losing chefs who go on to do big things elsewhere (e.g., Christopher Kostow and Gavin Kaysen). As local culinary legend, Andrew Spurgin, says: “It stamps our community as a viable player in the industry.”

× Expand Addison

Who'll get the stars?

Nearly the entire local industry agrees that if anyone in San Diego’s getting stars, it’s William Bradley. The level of culinary perfection, innovation and style at Addison are Michelin catnip. My prediction: one star.

From there, it gets more iffy. Other fine dining candidates include George’s California Modern, A.R. Valentien, Nine-Ten Restaurant, Jeune et Jolie and Market Restaurant + Bar. George’s Chef Trey Foshee has the pedigree and the restaurant has the style and innovation that Michelin loves.

Much the same might be said of former Top Chef winner Richard Blais’ Juniper & Ivy. But will they get stars? Likely not. While great food’s required for a star, that alone is traditionally not enough. The Guide’s editor, Rebecca Burr, has said that Michelin focuses on a quality of “refinement, something that sets them apart,” as well as a restaurant’s ability to consistently provide the “ultimate culinary experience.” This includes service as well as food. And that’s where San Diego restaurants—even when we’re talking about some of the best—may not quite make Michelin grade. Local Chefs Danilo Tangalin and William Eick believe if San Diego gets snubbed, this will be why.

The simple fact is that no one knows what actually is Michelin’s criterion. It’s all informed speculation. But in recent years, perhaps in response to growing competition, the Guide seems to have evolved its standards to include non-Western based, fine-dining establishments. They’ve even awarded stars to street food vendors. It’s not for nothing that the highest concentration of Michelin stars is in Japan, not France.

TRUST (and its new sister restaurant, Fort Oak) may benefit from this revised approach. Two other establishments that might benefit are Sushi Tadokoro with its pristine edomae sushi, as well as Top Chef star and James Beard Award semifinalist Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins’ El Jardín for its refined takes on intensely regional Mexican cuisine.

A longshot for a star is the incomparable Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub in Oceanside. It’s the only place in San Diego County making food that’s unlike anywhere else in the world. Under Michelin’s old rules, the punk rock atmosphere would never win stars (and still may not). But the food’s worthy.

If Wrench doesn’t get a star it will get a Bib Gourmand, Michelin’s distinction for a “good quality, good value restaurant” (think “Honorable Mention” on steroids). Indeed, Wrench is as much a shoe-in for a Bib as Addison is for a star.

There are, frankly, many restaurants in San Diego that could be in line for Bibs. This is our local dining scene’s real gem zone: good value restaurants, often offering non-Western European-based food. Four of these Bib Gourmand candidates are Thai Papaya, Bane Phonkeo’s, Bánh Mì Hội An and and Tuétano Taqueria.

As much as I love fine dining, it’s these Bib Gourmand candidates that are the places I want to go to every day. That’s one of the reasons why Chef Tangalin observes that, while we’ll certainly be ecstatic if local restaurants get stars, we’ll still be just fine if they don’t. We’ll have plenty of Bib Gourmand-level places to frequent and fine dining establishments will redouble their efforts with a “get ‘em next year” attitude.

All the same, if it weren’t bad luck to say so, I’d imagine Chef Bradley’s scoping out Addison’s wall space for a star-encrusted plaque.