Will a massive “Statue of Responsibility” soon grace the San Diego skyline?

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Responsibility Foundation Artist rendering of the Statue of Responsibility

It’s an idea that emerged from one of the worst atrocities in human history. A vision of a grand work of art and architecture.

This dream, first given to the world in a great work of literature, now has a dedicated group working to make it a reality.

Viktor Frankl was a psychiatrist living in his native Austria when the Nazis overtook Europe. Forced into a Jewish ghetto in 1942, Dr. Frankl and his first wife Tilly were eventually deported to Auschwitz in 1944. He survived the horrors of the concentration camps, but his wife, mother Elsa and brother Walter all fell victim to the Nazi genocide.

After his liberation Dr. Frankl began writing about his experiences. His 1946 magnum opus, Man’s Search For Meaning, has become a classic of 20th century literature and frequently makes appearances on best book lists. In it he describes his time in the camps and his theory of logotherapy.

“According to logotherapy, this striving to find a meaning in one’s life is the primary motivational force in man,” Frankl says in the book. Frankl goes on to say that he believes it can be found even in the worst of situations.

The book has sold millions of copies, helping people throughout the world. The good doctor enjoyed a long life before passing away in 1997 at the age of 92.

Another passage from the book later struck a chord here in America.

“In fact, freedom is in danger of degenerating into mere arbitrariness unless it is lived in terms of responsibleness. That is why I recommend that the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast,” the passage says.

Stephen Covey, the well-known author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, knew Dr. Frankl and intended to make the statue a reality. Covey sought the help of sculptor Gary Lee Price and their endeavor morphed into the Responsibility Foundation in 2012 with the stated mission of teaching about Dr. Frankl’s idea of responsibility and working diligently toward realizing the vision of the statue ever since.

Price said it was challenging to physically represent a concept like responsibility. A fan of abstract art, his design for the statue is two towering hands clasping each other at the wrist. With plans calling for the statue to be hundreds of feet high, Price aimed for simplicity. He said the hands represent the strongest way for people to grasp one another, unity and helping others.

× Expand Eleonore Frankl and Gary Lee Price

In 2004, Price and Covey were able to meet the late Dr. Frankl’s wife Eleonore in Vienna. They sought her approval of the project, and according to Price they were given an enthusiastic reception. Price came to find out that Viktor was an admirer of art. Eleonore took him to her late husband’s study, and on the bookshelf sat a small sculpture of man with his arms outstretched toward the sky. Eleonore told Price that her late husband had purchased it shortly after his release from the concentration camps.

“She said ‘Gary, he used that as a metaphor for responsibility’, and I said ‘how do you mean?’” Price said. “She said ‘Viktor would ask the question where is the hand reaching down?’”

Price said that this lead Eleonore to offer him a challenge.

“She says ‘you, my American friend, bring to me a sculpture that answers my husband’s question. Where is the hand reaching down?’” Price said.

That is, Price’s sculpture of two hands locked tightly together serves to answer Dr. Frankl’s question. Price has gone on to discuss the project with respected architect Gordon Carrier.

“Gary Price and I discussed the need to make the statue physically accessible to the visitor...allowing people to interact with and circulate within it,” Carrier said in an email. “Further, Gary and I also discussed the importance of the Statue’s profile in the sky.’”

The project has not been without its challenges. A.J. Rounds, Chief Marketing Officer for the Responsibility Foundation, says there’s been challenges moving the project forward.

“Funding is underway. We’re always looking for more donations,” he said. “I think where the bulk of the funding for the Statue of Responsibility is going to come from is one or two significant donors.”

Rounds says it will be easier to find these big donors when a location for the statue has been nailed down.

The search for a host city has turned out to be a one of the big hurdles facing the statue. Rounds said there are ongoing overtures to cities across the country and San Diego is one of many under consideration. He said that there have been intermittent talks with San Diego that haven’t yielded a hard yes or no.

Still, there seems to be reason to believe the project is on the right track. In 2015 a 15-foot scaled down version of the statue was dedicated at Utah Valley University. Rounds said their “aggressive” goal for the statue’s completion is 2020.

A boost in visibility seems to be on the way as well. Variety reported in August 2016 that a biopic on Frankl called The Search is being developed by Fuego Films. Filmmaker and Responsibility Foundation Advisory Council member Alexander Vesely (yes, he’s the grandson of Viktor and Eleonore) explained that his grandparents made San Diego a second home as his grandfather lectured at United States International University (now Alliant International University). He says the choice of San Diego as a host city would be an appropriate one.

“As I said it was a home away from home, so I think it would be quite fitting,” he said.

Such a project could prove nurturing to San Diego’s art and architecture scene. While Seattle has the Space Needle and San Francisco has the Golden Gate Bridge, San Diego seems to lack an iconic architectural landmark. The Statue of Responsibility could come to serve not only as a powerful monument in itself but as a symbol for the city.

Rounds and Price were careful to stress the apolitical, universal appeal of the project’s message. Rounds specifically said their endeavor is nonpartisan. This statue, so close to a border that many seek to shutter, would be a powerful statement.

“Years ago, somebody asked me, they said ‘if you could sum up the sculpture, what does it represent?’ said Price. “And I said, and I thought a lot about it, I said two words: coming together.”