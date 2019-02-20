With new city budget, a fear of cuts to culture

Two years ago, Angelica Lorenzo broke down in tears while asking the City Council not to reduce funding to an arts program that her four children have benefited from.

“Please think of the damage these cuts will do to our schools and communities,” she says to the councilmembers.

Dozens of arts supporters like Lorenzo spoke before the Budget Review Committee in 2017 to express their concerns with Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed $4.7 million budget cut to arts and culture organizations, a 31-percent cut from the previous fiscal year.

“It seems that over the years, when legislators have some cuts to make, they want to make them in the arts,” says Larry Baza, former chair of the City’s Commission for Arts and Culture, almost two years since that meeting.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer

In the end, the 31-percent cut was not approved, but the adopted budget ($14.6 million) did include a 3-percent cut to the commission.

As the Mayor and City Council prepare to tackle the budget for Fiscal Year 2020, it begs to question if the arts will see cuts to funding given the city’s other priorities like the housing crisis, infrastructure costs, homelessness and public safety.

Looking back now, Baza believes it was public pressure and advocacy that helped prevent those cuts, but it’s not a fight that will likely disappear.

“I think that Mr. Faulconer is going to continue to do that (propose cuts) while he’s in office. It has been one of his strategies,” says Baza, who is now the vice chair of the California Arts Council in Sacramento.

The Commission for Arts and Culture, which is made up of staff and 15 volunteers, administers funds from that budget to San Diego’s nonprofit arts and culture organizations. The commission’s funding comes from a percentage of a tax paid by tourism in the form of a Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT). Back in 2012, the City Council approved a plan known as “Penny for the Arts,” which would have increased arts and culture funding from the TOT by 10 percent by 2017. However, the adopted budget for Fiscal Year 2019 allocated only 5.9 percent of the TOT.

“For a city the size of San Diego and a city that counts itself as America’s finest city, the commitment to arts and culture and the citizens is not up to par,” says Baza.

Alan Ziter, co-chair of the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition, has been involved in the arts community for more than 33 years and says funding has always been an issue.

“We are always concerned with what’s going to happen year to year, especially because the City has some funding challenges with the budget because of pensions, infrastructure and other requirements,” says Ziter. “But this year we are cautiously optimistic that funding for the arts and culture will remain stable in the coming fiscal year.”

While the Mayor has proposed cuts to arts funding in the past year, leaders in the commission, however, are optimistic that the Mayor Faulconer’s upcoming budget proposal will not include cuts to arts funding.

Janet Konstantin Poutré, chair of the Commission for Arts and Culture, is among the hopeful.

“I think all of those things aren’t going to get in the way of understanding the underlying role that arts and culture plays in every aspect of city life,” Poutré says, referring to the city’s other priorities that may take precedence over arts funding.

Poutré believes that the arts community has demonstrated the important role the commission and the arts play in general especially after a study released in 2017 found that the arts and culture is a $1.1 billion industry.

After a five-year financial outlook released by the city in November revealed a $73.6 million projected budget deficit, Faulconer tasked all city departments for a 3-percent budget cut proposal for Fiscal Year 2020. The Mayor has not yet announced any intentions to include additional proposed cuts to arts funding and is expected to propose his Fiscal Year 2020 budget in April.

Jonathon Glus, Executive Director of the Commission for Arts and Culture, says that in the big scheme of things, the 3-percent budget cuts would be around $44,000 and would involve adjusting programs that are in the planning stages for several years down the road.

Glus, who was appointed by the Mayor in November, says that he’s only heard positive support from the mayor and his leadership team. He also sees that there is support from the city council.

Another positive sign: six of the nine councilmembers included funding for the arts commission in their Fiscal Year 2020 budget priorities. Councilmember Chris Ward, who has been a supporter of the arts in the past, is actually requesting that the commission’s funding programs be increased. And while he is mindful that there are other serious budget priorities, he plans to continue supporting funding for the arts.

“I hope we don’t go through the exercise that we’ve seen in years past where he’s going to propose drastic cuts because I’m sure not just elected officials but the community at large will be very opposed to an overture like that,” says Ward.

City Councilmember Barbara Bry

Councilmember Barbara Bry is also requesting an overall increase in arts funding in the form of one-time funds. She recently announced that she is running for Mayor in 2020 and one of her campaign slogans has been “Full STEAM Ahead,” which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

However, despite art being a focus in her campaign, she could not say how she or her colleagues will vote if cuts are proposed, and says they will look at the totality of what the community prioritizes and council obligations.

“I think that we are going to have some challenging decisions and so community input is going to be very important,” says Bry.

The City Council will hold two evening budget committee meetings on May 1 and 13 at 6 p.m. where the public can talk about their budget priorities.

Baza, who says he is looking forward to working with the city to continue elevating the arts, says the arts programs should not be threatened every time the budget comes around.

“The most important thing is there should be secure funding every year and that the commission doesn’t have to go begging every year for its budget,” says Baza. “No one’s ever given us a good reason as to why a certain amount every year can’t be established.”