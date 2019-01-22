Yasmine Kasem’s space for prayer

× Expand Photo by Holly Sutor Yasmine Kasem

Yasmine Kasem tightens her grip around a cord of cotton piping and slowly begins to expand the material into smaller strands.

“It really does peel away like string cheese,” she says, then laughs.

The outlines of her fingernails are stained with blue dye as she continues to pull the cotton apart.

“There’s a lot of respect that goes into it as well because it’s such a delicate material.”

In the last month, Kasem has spent almost every day tearing, weaving and dying cotton strands into Islamic prayer rugs for her upcoming exhibition Every Fragment - A Prayer: Yasmine Kasem at 1805 Gallery in Little Italy (1805 Columbia St.).

The Egyptian-American artist is using prayer rugs to explore how her identity, lifestyle and religion create what she refers to as a “third experience.” The exhibit will run from Jan. 24 through Feb. 23, with an artist reception on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

There are two rugs on the floor of the gallery, and although the dye is still wet, Kasem lifts each one up to show the pattern that transferred onto the paper underneath.

“Each rug is going to represent a different spiritual space that I felt a connection with, or that I’ve been in,” she says.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Yasmine Kasem inspecting her piece “The Mosque of Saint Joan of Arc”

One of those spaces is an auxiliary building behind a Catholic Church that Kasem remembers going to when she was five years old. The green and brown prayer rug on the floor, titled “The Mosque of St. Joan of Arc,” is a representation of that space. She goes on to say the building had a big “ugly” room divider and the walls had dark wood paneling, which inspired the colors she used on the prayer rug. There wasn’t a traditional mosque in her hometown of Kokomo, Indiana, so places such as homes and rented park buildings were often transformed into places for Muslims to worship.

“When I was a kid it wasn’t weird to me at all, because I thought ‘oh, yes, this is how all Muslims worship, we all just kind of rent spaces and we travel around. We don’t need a specific dedicated building—we can just worship anywhere as long as we are together and we can pray on anything,’” Kasem says.

The struggle of balancing her identity, sexuality and religion became the premise for her residency at 1805 Gallery. The fine art graduate from Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis is currently working on her MFA at UC San Diego. The 1805 Gallery residency is the first of her career.

Kasem says she became attracted to the idea of creating prayer rugs after reflecting on the memories of praying in different buildings, as well as the experience of praying on rag rugs, bed sheets or whatever was available.

“I’m expanding this very intimate space where I have felt very at peace and serene; a place where I don’t feel the oppositional forces within myself are at war with one another and I can kind of expand that on this small map on the ground,” says Kasem, referring to the prayer rugs on the floor.

Her work in the past has focused on confronting misconceptions about the Islamic religion and Middle Eastern culture, but Every Fragment - A Prayer is a reflection of her own experiences with being an Egyptian-American Muslim woman from a small, midwestern town.

As a child, Kasem recalls she had a limited understanding of her race and religion. That changed in 2001 when she was about eight years old and the attacks on Sept. 11 occured. Islamophobia became the new normal and something she witnessed every day.

“I remember kids (saying), ‘let’s just bomb the whole Middle East,’” says Kasem. “So I was like, ‘my family is there. You want to kill them?’”

She learned from watching her father that it was important to take the time to speak with people about their misconceptions of Islam. Those memories still cause her to feel anger toward the ignorance she encountered, she says, but that it helps to remember the people who have been supportive in her life.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “ The Mosque of Uncle’s House” by Yasmine Kasem

“I grew up definitely being aware of discrimination but also being aware that people will give you the benefit of the doubt,” she says. “Or they will support you and stand behind you.”

From those experiences with Islamophobia, Kasem dedicated her early artistic career to continue sparking conversations about Muslim culture in order to address misconceptions. Her sculptural work in the past has often explored the power behind the female form by depicting the bodies of Muslim women. But as she began to learn more about the experiences of Muslim women, such as the practice of wearing a hijab, Kasem realized that she was making art that wasn’t reflective of her experience.

“I was representing issues that I didn’t actually practice,” says Kasem.

For a while, Kasem felt she did not understand or connect with every aspect of Muslim culture, and became insecure about her religious identity.

“I had to talk myself out of that eventually,” says Kasem. “You can’t ever totally connect 100 percent to someone on everything, but you can find people who feel like they are kind of floating in limbo like you too.”

Through her work, she is trying to reflect her personal identity but also show that there is diversity in Muslim culture. Since moving to San Diego in 2016, Kasem says she’s met more people like her who connect to feeling like they don’t entirely belong within their cultures and live in what she calls that “third experience.”

“I found that having that conversation with people and having them understand it blossomed out here,” she says.

Even if her identity, sexuality and lifestyle are not in line with more conservative practices of Islam, she is embracing her uniqueness and portraying that in her future work.

“I’ve given up on trying to say I am specifically an Egyptian-American Muslim woman. Now I just say I’m a Muslim or I’m a woman, because I think trying to subdivide each label isolates me further,” says Kasem. “I’m a big believer that nothing is monolithic.”