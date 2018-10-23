‘22 July’ and ‘Apostle’ bring cinema to the small screen

× Expand 22 July

Over the course of 2018, Netflix will release over 80 original features on its worldwide streaming service. Some of the these films, like Alfonso Cuaron’s ROMA and the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, will even receive Oscar-qualifying theatrical runs in the hopes of expanding the company’s newly minted influence on an industry that has resisted technological change for so long.

With this deluge of content, there’s no doubt many of these productions will be duds on par with Hollywood’s worst. But plenty of exciting indie and art film directors have flocked to Netflix hoping to take advantage of a rare opportunity to create without the constraints of traditional marketing, budgetary, and public relations concerns that compromise their artistic vision.

Paul Greengrass (United 93, The Bourne Supremacy) and Gareth Evans (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2) are two such filmmakers with new work that’s premiered on Netflix in October. Both emanate from the UK (the former is English, the latter is Welsh) but European identity has rarely featured heavily in their work. Only Greengass’ Bloody Sunday, a blistering account of the 1971 Bogside Massacre in Northern Ireland, explores the violence produced by cultural repression and social injustice.

With 22 July, Greengrass returns to his favorite genre—the docudrama—to portray a tragic event from multiple human and institutional vantage points. In this case, it’s a 2011 terrorist attack by a right-wing extremist named Anders Behring Breivik (hauntingly played by Anders Danielsen Lie), who coordinated dual attacks on Oslo’s city center and the island of Utøya, which was hosting hundreds of students from a liberal youth camp. In the end, the attacks claimed 77 lives.

The film doesn’t draw out the massacre with unneeded tension, but the scenes on Utøya are nevertheless very difficult to watch considering the ruthlessness and magnitude of the attack. Greengrass then splinters the story to focus on three separate participants, including Breivick himself, his lawyer Geir Lippestad (Jon Øigarden) and a survivor named Viljar Hannsen (Jonas Strand Gravili).

Together their stories paint a very simplified picture of modern European democracy in crisis. That it does so entirely though the lens of a white male perspective speaks to the film’s limitations. Women and people of color are denied much of a voice outside supporting roles.

22 July also feels more purposefully conventional than Greengrass’ best work, even culminating with a courtroom showdown between two ideologies fighting for control of Europe’s future. One has to imagine there’s more nuance to this multi-faceted story than simply good triumphing over evil through the power of human resiliency.

By contrast, Evans’ Apostle is a far more kinetic and diabolical exploration of religious fundamentalism wielding power over an unsuspecting citizenry. Dan Stevens plays Thomas Richardson, the disgraced son of a wealthy businessman who is sent to rescue his kidnapped sister from the clutches of an island-dwelling cult.

Brutal violence, debilitating jump scares, and a genuine mean streak make this horror thriller, set in Britain circa 1905, one of Netflix’s most adventurous releases to date. Evans submerges much of the current European malaise about tradition and economic disenfranchisement underneath a vicious cat-and-mouse game.

Thomas, a disgraced and traumatized priest himself, grapples with his own hypocrisy of faith while trying to survive the brazen corruption and false profiteering of a new age sect that’s destroying the environment one throat slash at a time.

Both 22 July and Apostle expose the permeating rage and maliciousness of arrogant white men without power, each trying to reshape the modern world in their own archaic image through suppression and violence. The one key difference is that Evans’ apocalyptic riff on The Wicker Man has the guts to also indict those that hide behind the best of intentions. In the character of Thomas, the director finds the perfect tormented soul to personify a nation’s collective internal bleeding.