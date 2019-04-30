‘3 Faces’ is a playful celebration of political performances

× Expand 3 Faces

Since being officially sentenced to house arrest and banned from making films by the Iranian government in 2011, Jafar Panahi has nevertheless reinvented modern political cinema. His three most recent works, each with their own distinctive style and energy, cleverly subvert the rulings meant to restrict his physical movement and expression.

Set in the very apartment that was to be his future prison, 2011’s This is Not a Film found Panahi and co-director Mojtaba Mirtahmasb remapping the filmic terrain of confined spaces to brilliantly experiment with perspective and time. Closed Curtain, made in 2013 with filmmaker Kambuzia Partovi and set almost entirely in a secluded seaside home, addressed the implications of artistic censorship in more surreal ways. With the sprightly Taxi in 2016, Panahi completed his unofficial protest trilogy, conversing with everyday citizens (or are they?) about topics like capital punishment and societal judgment while driving around Tehran.

All three films can be seen as responses to his ongoing personal legal turmoil with Iran’s oppressive regime, and the gravity of losing one’s sense of individuality. 3 Faces wouldn’t exist without those masterful works, as it’s another nervy, sleight-of-hand pseudo-doc. But Panahi’s latest is not specifically concerned with his own plight, or the suffering of male artists more broadly. Instead, this is a film about Iranian women, the suffocating societal hierarchies that suppress their identities, and the ways in which hyper masculinity denies their creative futures.

Iphone cameras have played a pivotal role in Panahi’s films post-2011, and 3 Faces leans on the technology as well. It opens with cellular footage of a young woman’s last moments. Distraught at missing the opportunity to study in Tehran, Marziyeh pleads for help before taking her own life inside a rural cave.

The video has reached its intended audience. Actor Behnaz Jafari watches in horror as the rope can be heard dangling off screen moments after Marziyeh directly mentions her name. She sits in the passenger seat of a car being driven by Panahi, who received the shocking file via email earlier that same day. En route to Marziyeh’s hometown, they debate the video’s authenticity, even going so far as to analyze whether any professional editing has been done to dupe the viewer.

Fake or not, the video’s power remains unquestioned. Jafari’s panicked frustration at the immediacy of its implications proves that Marziyeh has successfully transferred her painful, mournful message to someone who can relate. Panahi’s dashboard camera tracks Jafari’s mounting anxiety in a nearly 10-minute, 360-degree long take, which helps fully realize those feelings of numbing uncertainty.

Similar to Panahi’s other recent work, 3 Faces presents everyday moments where people are trapped by doubt. This comes into play often when the filmmaker and Jafari finally arrive at the mysterious girl’s village. Navigating town gossip and outward animosity for outsiders, they must balance revealing their true intentions and retrieving the necessary information about Marziyeh’s fate. The journey leads them in surprising narrative circles that reveal the growing cracks in societal norms about gender.

One of the film’s many surprising twists involves Panahi’s decision to remove himself (and by turn the camera) from crucial interactions between Jafari and other important female characters that cross their path. It’s quite possibly the most important aesthetic decision he’s made since the final long take that ends This is Not a Film in such rousing formal rediscovery. By taking himself out of the equation, he gives these women the space to discuss art, family and history on their own terms.

3 Faces (opening Friday, May 3, at Digital Gym Cinema) also recognizes the importance (and trickery) of digital technology in breaking free of the structural models that have perpetuated intolerance. Until now, Panahi has used it to reveal the contradictory policies and ignorance that led to his own state-sanctioned creative stranglehold. Here, he gleefully passes the torch to a new generation of female artists, some of whom have been performing in plain sight all along.