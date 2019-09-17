‘A Bigger Splash’ finds an artist in crisis

× Expand “A Bigger Splash”

Every few months Landmark’s Ken Cinema presents a new weeklong retrospective of classic and cult films. Thus far, the programming has been equal parts milquetoast and adventurous, but it remains one of the few San Diego venues where audiences can watch repertory films on the big screen.

A new crop will begin screening on Friday, September 20, and one particular title stands out as must-see material. Jack Hazan’s “A Bigger Splash,” originally released in 1974, is a hazily fragmented psychological portrait of pop artist David Hockney as he tries to complete “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures).”

Toeing the line between documentary and fiction, Hazan creates a nonlinear, lucid narrative in which Hockney is positioned as the cipher genius seemingly operating on an entirely different wavelength. Close friends like Mo McDermott (the film’s grouchy narrator) often look on from the outside at Hockney’s struggles helpless to intervene.

What remains clear throughout is Hockney’s otherworldly obsession with fellow artist Peter Schlesinger, who was once his muse and lover. While the two hardly share any scenes in “A Bigger Splash,” their presence is almost always felt through flashbacks, memories and the paintings themselves.

Films about enigmatic artists like to claim certain closeness to their subjects, but Hazan openly admits through his stylistic choices and melancholy tone that Hockney remains an unknowable persona. It’s easier to share space with his paintings than the man himself.

“A Bigger Splash” (which screens all day Tuesday, September 24) plays with this perception to an almost uncomfortable degree. Instead of coherent scenes that flow Hazan presents disconnected vignettes that sometimes fuse surrealism with the close proximity of cinema verité.

Hockney and Schlesinger almost see each other as omniscient specters, one perpetually haunting the other. Hazan’s film becomes rooted in these ghostly cycles of emotional crisis that endlessly destroy and rebuild one’s confidence in others.

Opening

“Ad Astra:” Brad Pitt stars as a tormented astronaut who travels into space on a mission that could lead to his long-lost father who disappeared years before. Opens Friday, September 20, in wide release.

“Edie:” An elderly woman decides to fulfil her lifelong dream of climbing a mountain in the Scottish Highlands after her controlling husband finally dies. Opens Friday, September 20, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

“The GI Film Festival San Diego 2019:” A film festival entirely dedicated to presenting stories about military themes, some of which are made by veterans. Runs from Tuesday, September 24, through Sunday, September 29, at Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Ken Cinema Classics: This week’s collection of classic and cult cinema includes “The Bigger Splash,” a film about artist David Hockney, and “Daises,” an experimental drama from the Czech Republic. Screens Friday, September 20, to Thursday, September 26, at Landmark Ken Cinema.

“Promare:” In this animated Japanese film, elite firefighters pilot mechanical suits to save the world from flame-wielding mutants. Opens Friday, September 20, at AMC Fashion Valley.

“Rambo: Last Blood:” Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as John Rambo, the Vietnam veteran who must protect his family from cartel members in this last installment of the famous action series. Opens Friday, September 20, in wide release.

“The Sound of Silence:” A self-taught scientist (Peter Sarsgaard) treats wealthy New York clients for depression and anxiety through an experimental sonic combination of tunes. Opens Friday, September 20, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One-Time Only

“Selena:” Jennifer Lopez stars as the famous pop star whose life and career was cut short when she was suddenly murdered in 1995. Screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, for ¡Que Viva Cine Latino! at Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego.

“The Blues Brothers:” An ex-con and his brother try to wrangle up their old band with the hopes of saving the Catholic boarding house where they grew up. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Lights! Camera! Autism! Film and Art Festival: An evening of film, music, and art celebrating creative voices of local autistic individuals. Screens at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at the Irwin Jacobs Qualcomm Hall in Mira Mesa.

“Wedding Crashers:” Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn play two divorce mediators who like to spend their free time crashing high-end weddings. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.