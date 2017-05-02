‘A Quiet Passion’ portrays the rebel spirit of poet Emily Dickinson

× Expand A Quiet Passion

With A Quiet Passion, British director Terence Davies constructs a calmly defiant biopic that refuses to indulge the genre’s worst impulses and conventions. It sees historical events like the Civil War as backdrops framing the decisions of complex people instead of defining them. Time often passes slowly without much external incident. Words are paramount. Of course, this is entirely fitting of the rebellious and aloof subject, poet Emily Dickinson, whose words consistently challenged societal norms regarding gender roles and religion in 19th century America.

Since most of Dickinson’s work was published after her death in 1886, only the ghost of success lingers in A Quiet Passion. It is a film about isolation rather than celebrity, and brilliance mistaken for bitterness. But first Davies makes it a point to introduce Dickinson’s relentless soul. When pressed by a devout schoolteacher about her lack of spiritual knowledge, teenage Emily (Emma Bell) fires back a revealing barb: “I am not even awakened yet.” This is someone who will live and die on her own terms. Conformity under the guise of evangelism or any other institutional hierarchy is something to be admonished.

Such rigorous intellectual subversion has an organic place throughout the film’s glowing first act. Davies establishes the importance of natural light from the beginning, placing Emily in front of large stained glass windows flooded by sunbeams. During a marvelous 360-degree pan shot we see the entire Dickinson household peacefully partaking in their chosen pastimes, beginning with Emily reading by candlelight and ending with her looking up at the camera in sudden wonder.

If Emily’s youth only hints at the internal struggles to come, A Quiet Passion brings them to the forefront once she hits middle age. The flash forward occurs in dynamic fashion with the faces of each family member slowly aging while seated for photographs. Cynthia Nixon brings out adult Emily’s withered determination and resilience, but also her fundamental dedication to the process of writing. In a film of many vital small moments, one of the best comes when Emily asks her Father (Keith Carradine) if she can spend her nights penning poems, a request no husband would ever grant.

Challenging traditional boundaries of family is one thing, but Emily finds it an altogether different matter when dealing with religion. She mostly challenges the hypocrisies of Christianity in outward ways that bring disgrace to the Dickinson household. At other times gospel sermons seduce Emily, producing an unhealthy infatuation with the married Reverend Wadsworth (Eric Loren). These contradictions take their toll, and the consequences can be found in Nixon’s forced smiles and broken posture.

A Quiet Passion rarely leaves the confines of Emily’s Amherst childhood home, and the gardens where she walks with her sister Vinnie (Jennifer Ehle) and fellow feminist Ms. Buffam (Catherine Bailey). This builds a distinct sense of place filled with detail, allowing for the casual breach of Emily’s guarded independence. Unlike most biopics that advertise behind-the-scenes exploration of the past, Davies’ film actually feels like it is unmasking a personal side of history.

Stanzas narrated from Dickinson’s poetry break up scenes like chapter headings, infusing the film with a flow that seems at odds with Emily’s physically stagnant life. But that’s the great contradiction of Emily’s life. She is at once a force of nature that refuses to yield and a crumbling figure whose body cannot sustain the pressure of disease or stress. What’s left is an intimacy with her writing, and sometimes the words and ideas are enough to quell the pressure of being such a formidable resister.

As Emily lies on her deathbed suffering from Bright’s disease, Ms. Buffam’s eternal words continue to echo: “I refuse to be forgotten.” While most people never live up to this statement, the poet herself endures.