‘Aquarela’ and our dying water world

× Expand Aquarela

The elemental disasters associated with climate change are usually discussed in theoretical terms. Every few weeks there’s a new worst-case scenario backed up by alarming scientific data that gets ample attention in the press. Partisan politics ensue, and the proverbial can gets kicked down the road until the next outcry.

Fed up with these all too familiar and frustrating cycles of inaction, Aquarela opens with the kind of booming aesthetic purpose rarely seen in nonfiction cinema. Director Viktor Kossakovsky’s riveting and experiential documentary is thunder put to film. It immerses the viewer in imagery of water, in all its various states, with the sole intention of destroying humanity’s perceived superiority over nature.

The film opens with an epic credit sequence that hovers over vast landscapes of endless ice. Pristine drone footage shot at a higher frame rate than normal seeks to capture every single groove and crystal in what feels like the desaturated terrain of an alien planet. All this as raging musical notes from Finnish band Apocalyptica audibly intrude like battering hymns from the heavens.

This makes the comparatively quiet sequence set on the frozen surface of Southern Siberia’s Lake Baikal all the more harrowing. Kossakovsky and cinematographer Ben Bernhard position the camera at eye level for long stretches as various men traverse the ice. They occasionally kneel down to peer through the hard façade. Providing no context, Aquarela stretches out the suspense before revealing the devastating absurdity of their mission.

With humanity skating on thin ice (quite literally, in this respect), it seems inevitable that the Earth will eventually swallow us all up, but the entire episode pokes fun at how adept we are as a species at killing ourselves off. The comedic ironies in this prolonged first act calls to mind Romanian filmmaker Corneliu Porumboiu (The Treasure, The Second Game) and his humorous sense of comeuppance.

From there, Aquarela becomes a more immersive experience, ditching mankind for montages. Greenland’s massive glaciers send off deafening subterranean rumbles before breaking apart and turning into floating islands. Whenever Kossakovsky seems dead set on inferring urgency, the hard metal cello kicks in for maximum effect. One can sense the anger of a daring filmmaker who feels like he’s capturing our collective demise.

The next visual collection pivots to massive ocean waves that make Godzilla look puny. It’s hard to know where the cresting ends and the falling begins since Aquarela often zooms in close to magnify the water’s mosaic of swirling movements. The effect is hallucinatory and the viewer begins to lose all sense of directionality and time.

In the final act, Kossakovsky’s film jet-sets to western areas impacted by extreme weather events, such as the Orville Dam collapse and a flooded Miami in the midst of hurricane Irma. These may be some of the exact same shots that have flashed across cable news programs, but Aquarela gives them a foreboding immediacy that depicts the disastrous causal ripples that touch the entire planet.

While the politics of climate change are never discussed, the images themselves are inherently political. Kossakovsky dedicates the film to fellow Russian auteur Alexander Sokurov, whose own work strikes a unique nerve, implying not so subtly that humanity’s self-destructive tendencies permanently alter the natural order.

Still, Aquarela (opening Friday, Aug. 30, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) isn’t as pessimistic as Sokurov’s tragedies. There’s a balance in each frame between the possibility of disaster and the presence of peace. This duality helps justify Kossakovsky’s jarring tonal shifts and singular music cues, and the serpentine, elliptical journey his roving camera takes.

The final sequence at Venezuela’s Angel Falls makes for a fitting summation to the film’s obsession with cycles. Raging rapids careen down a half-mile fall, the water turning to mere vapor particles by the time it reaches the ground. This evaporation becomes an apt metaphor for the many disappearances caused by the Earth’s increasingly irreversible climate crisis.