‘Ash is Purest White’ and the failed promises of modern China

China’s massive early 2000s economic growth and development boom was, in many respects, a bet on the future. But whose future exactly? Government investments in infrastructure, coupled with the easing of market restrictions for western investors, allowed the country’s elite to capitalize financially. Shrewd entrepreneurs and criminals working on the fringes of society also benefited, while the lives of working class citizens stagnated under the stranglehold of disenfranchisement and poverty.

Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White addresses these complex socio-political forces by exploring the slow collapse of both national and personal collaborations, as well as the exhausting disappointment that follows. The tumultuous central relationship of a powerful Datong gangster named Bin (Liao Fan) and his enterprising girlfriend Qiao (Zhao Tao) reflects all of the failed promises and inequality associated with China’s rapid rise.

Jia immediately roots the film in a specific historical moment by opening with hazy digital video shot two decades ago for a separate project. Impoverished travelers idly sit on a bus, waiting to arrive somewhere, anywhere. The images stand in great contrast to the slick lifestyle of Bin and his Jianghu brothers, who are at the height of their power in 2001. Influential with key business leaders and local politicians, they brag of further expanding their criminal operations as China’s Western Development Strategy kicks into full gear.

Qiao has bought into the iconographic power of their gangster persona, and even sees herself as an extension of it. But this is an illusion similar to the Communist mantras justifying China’s creaking open door policy to capitalism. Bin and his lieutenants don’t do very much other than party and watch John Woo’s The Killer in a screening room that looks almost churchlike. At one point they all toast to “loyalty and righteousness,” but only Qiao seems to truly abide by these traditionally masculine codes.

It’s proven true when Bin’s entourage comes under attack by a rival gang on motorcycles. Vastly outnumbered, they nevertheless engage in a brutally uneven fistfight that stylistically echoes the Hong Kong masters the director grew up watching. Eventually, Qiao steps in to save Bin’s life by firing off shots from his own pistol. Firearms are illegal in China, and despite many opportunities to tell the truth, Qiao takes the fall for her man.

Ash is Purest White consists of three distinct chapters. The second takes place five years later when Qiao gets released from prison into a China that has seemingly transformed into an alien landscape of epic steel monoliths (echoing his 2006 film, Still Life, Jia throws in a UFO for good measure).

Travelling by ferry up the Yangtze River and past the doomed city of Fengjie, Qiao yearns of reconnecting with Bin. Once it happens, their reunion is seeped in betrayal and is as empty as the dilapidated stadium that makes an appearance in the heartbreaking, present day third chapter.

Zhao’s mesmerizing performance reveals Qiao to be a woman of great internal frustration and empathy, as well as competing tensions that stem from her unquestioned loyalty to Bin, which he often downplays or underappreciates. She feels their partnership is one of unbreakable strength, but that’s too much responsibility for a man who has the gall to ask, “Am I that important?”

In a bit of ironic juxtaposition, Ash is Purest White depicts the modern Chinese expansion as a collective partnership already in slow decline since it was founded on greed and inequality. Qiao and Bin's love affair began on an equally compromised foundation.

The debilitating cycles of hope and regret that Qiao comes to experience will surely be familiar to those who’ve had to deal with fragile male egos. Since Jia and Zhao are not just collaborators, but life partners as well, could Ash is Purest White be a sly plea for her forgiveness? If so, the film is a masterful, epic portrait of humbling self-critique.