‘Baby Driver’ is caught between a rock song and a hard race

In the early moments of Baby Driver, Edgar Wright’s propulsive love letter to movement and sound, a young wheelman named Baby (Ansel Elgort) orchestrates a daring escape from police while listening to “Bellbottoms” by The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. The music floods directly to his brain via earbuds like an intravenous drip. Feeling equally confused and awestruck, his thuggish passengers can only passively wait for this daredevil act to conclude. Later, many of them question and demean Baby’s wheel-tapping style; they don’t understand his genius, and that makes them incredibly nervous.

Listening to music helps drown out the Tinnitus in Baby’s ears, which was caused by a car accident that killed both of his parents. Criminal boss and blackmail artist Doc (Kevin Spacey) tries to explain the backstory multiple times in order to assuage the fears of career thieves like Bats (Jamie Foxx) and Buddy (Jon Hamm), but has little luck quelling their suspicion. If Baby seems out of place keeping company with tattooed killers, he looks right at home dancing around the house of his deaf foster father (CJ Jones), or sweet talking a cute and musically inclined diner waitress named Debora (Lily James).

The tension between these two different worlds defines Baby’s ongoing predicament, and inevitably subverts the film’s otherwise conventional crime plot. While the “one last job” narrative has been done to death, Wright jumpstarts it with an aesthetic volatility that makes any single moment capable of descending into violence or joy. It’s an impressive high-wire act put on by a director who understands the power of human sincerity in the face of oppressive irony.

Baby Driver itself is torn between competing impulses: control and liberation, sarcasm and seriousness, objectivity and subjectivity, hitting the break or pounding the gas. It’s essentially a tug of war between the musical and action genres with explosive moments of personal expression followed by muscular acts of survival. Wright seems most enamored when Baby grooves through the streets of Atlanta during the opening credits, the fleet young man gleefully making music out of thin air. Less rewarding are the scenes in which Baby plays his favorite instrument—the sports car—using every inch of the mechanical frame to evade being captured.

While Baby enjoys listening to everything from The Commodores to The Damned during brazen bank robberies, he mixes voice recordings with symphonic beats to produce singular experimental tapes at home. Such tracks represent an even broader escape from the reality of being parentless and forced into a life of crime. But for long stretches of Baby Driver, Wright embraces conventional tropes found in countless shoot ‘em up thrillers. It becomes more about trapping Baby inside a derivative criminal universe rather than giving him the tools to escape it on his own terms.

These reservations aside, Wright constructs another compelling genre hybrid. His previous work spliced horror and comedy (Shaun of the Dead), action and satire (Hot Fuzz), teen angst and super powers (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and sci-fi and drunken buffoonery (The World’s End). But unlike those films, which are all ensemble pieces, Baby Driver speeds up or slows down based on the instinctive desires of a single character. For better or worse, this is his story to tell, and depending on his mood that could entail lip-smacking reverie or motor-revving seriousness.

While it doesn’t reach the insane highs of Wright’s best work, Baby Driver, which opens Wednesday, June 28, beautifully highlights the magic of narrative free styling and cherishes that amazing high of picking the exact right song for the right situation. Few summer blockbusters can claim its seamless craft, racing pulse, sardonic wit, and aching desire to momentarily glimpse artistic freedom.