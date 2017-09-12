‘Beach Rats’ is a sublime character study about isolation

× Expand Beach Rats

Beach Rats embraces the fragmentation of confused youth through a collage of incomplete images. During an elliptical opening sequence, a shirtless and disaffected young man named Frankie (Harris Dickinson) takes alluring selfies in the mirror. Each flash of the camera further abstracts what would normally be a simple portrait. There’s a partially visible bicep, the ripples of perfectly formed abs, and then a split image of his face looking longingly back at the camera.

Caught between a disintegrating home life and confusion surrounding his burgeoning sexual identity, Frankie doesn’t truly know himself at this point in life. He often turns to prescription drugs and marijuana to escape coming to grips with reality. Fittingly, director Eliza Hittman’s sublime character study refuses to deal in absolutes or conventional wisdom, opting instead to track her character’s every move with a non-judgmental hypnotic gaze.

Set on the fringes of Brooklyn and under the bright lights of Coney Island, Beach Rats explores Frankie’s delicate balancing act between macho hetero stud and closeted gay man. He embodies the former persona to please his gang of sunburnt friends, who prowl the boardwalk for women like a pack of prideful lions. During one such expedition, Frankie meets Simone (Madeline Weinstein), a doe-eyed young pixie that ends up providing him the perfect cover in the form of perceived romance.

Even though Frankie and Simone’s relationship is founded on quicksand, it’s depicted with quiet sensitivity by cinematographer Hélène Louvart, whose grainy celluloid visuals lend an aged quality to a story populated with pristine young bodies. This juxtaposition is most noticeable during interior night scenes, where Hittman shows an obsession with lengthy, quiet pauses. Here, repressed lonely characters hide an ocean of sadness that constantly threatens to reach the surface.

Then again Beach Rats is all about the cracks in our façades, the subtle details that say so much about someone’s psychological state. Small examples abound. Frankie notices his mother (Kate Hodge) fail to fix a run in her stocking after attending the funeral service for their recently departed patriarch. The film’s major set piece revolves around a seismic collision between two different realities that Frankie wants to keep separate: while attending a booze cruise with Simone, he runs into one of the nameless men he has encountered on a webcam site.

Dickinson’s slurred anxiety during this sequence speaks to the volatile power of his performance, as does the inevitable terror of being found out that comes during the next morning’s hangover. From here, Frankie’s reactive and reckless behavior enters unknown territory. The bad decisions he makes during the film’s third act are not surprising, but they leave a lasting mark. Oscillating between sensitive and brutish, Frankie enters a new stage of panicked self-awareness.

Some of Hittman’s symbolic motifs (e.g. mirrors, glass, reflections) tend to blur together, creating a simplistic visual interpretation of modern angst. But Beach Rats is nonetheless an affecting portrait of an angry young man with nowhere to place his rage. “I don’t really know what I like,” says Frankie. The aimless loneliness of this online confession to an older man sums up the existential millennial crisis at the heart of the film.

Over and over again Beach Rats, now playing at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, returns to the crackle of fireworks. Exploding presentations in the night’s sky flank Coney Island’s neon landscape. Even Frankie’s screen saver defaults to a collection of graphically enhanced pyrotechnics. But at this point it’s no longer clear if he or his friends appreciate the visceral excitement these displays once provided. Maybe they never did. As someone mired in a rut of constant internal scrutiny and disappointment, Frankie has now become outside of all things secure, watching and waiting for someone to help him take the necessary first step forward.