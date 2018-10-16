‘Beautiful Boy’ is a glorified PSA

× Expand Beautiful Boy

Movies about drug addiction usually fall into two groups: visceral descents into hell that use cinematic style to replicate the euphoric rush of narcotics (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Trainspotting), or numbingly serious portraits of those loved ones who find their lives turned upside down merely by association (Ordinary People).

Felix Van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy, a blatant and well-meaning lunge for Oscar gold, falls squarely into the latter category. Based on the memoir of the same name, the film jumps around in time as San Francisco-based freelance writer David Sheff (Steve Carell) tries to help his teenage son Nicolas (Timothée Chalamet) overcome a crippling dependence on crystal meth.

Through the non-linear editing approach, childhood innocence juxtaposes with adolescent isolation as Nicolas’ gradual path to addiction comes into focus. Feelings of insecurity stemming from his parent’s divorce suggest that the young man feels stuck between identities. In the meantime, David has remarried and fathered two other children. But even with added complexity of familial disconnect, the rationale behind Nicolas’ self-destructive tendencies remains obtuse at best.

Each stage of the difficult process perpetuates more cycles of trauma. For every supportive and pro-active gesture David makes to help Nicolas, he offers an equally authoritative outburst. Nicolas also seems torn by competing impulses, namely the need to fill a void with drugs and the simultaneous desire to seek treatment. Eventually, the situation splinters outward to affect other family members, including David’s new wife Karen (Maura Tierney).

This isn’t the first time Van Groeningen has dealt with the topic of emotional suffering. His 2013 film The Broken Circle Breakdown is similarly interested in the compromises and frustrations that arise within a family under distress. During its best moments, Beautiful Boy matches that film’s raw intensity. Sometimes it even becomes a moving testament to the resilient familial bonds that allow people to weather years of uncertainty and stress. One austere coffeehouse exchange between father and son uncovers the unspoken shame that fuels anger in both men, leaving them stricken by helplessness.

But Van Groeningen’s direction and pacing is mostly tedious and bafflingly inert. Conflicts and apologies repeat and blur together, mirroring the endless rotations between recovery and relapse to an almost fundamentally austere level. This might make for a faithful depiction of both the source material and real life occurrences involving addiction, but it doesn’t translate well to the screen under the Belgian director’s eye.

Making matters worse, the film’s awkward score encroaches at all the wrong times, suffocating genuine moments of inflection with horribly timed classic rock crescendos. Never trust a film that won’t let a dramatic moment breathe without the crutch of music. Beautiful Boy (opening Friday, Oct. 19, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) doesn’t have the guts to depict addiction as an experience that could exist outside the comfort zone of mainstream aesthetics.

Compared to Half Nelson, a brave 2006 indie starring Ryan Gosling as a high school teacher being obliterated by drugs, Van Groeningen’s film is, in many ways, a perfectly calibrated movie-of-the-week. Its end credits are precluded by stats regarding drug addiction in modern America, as if the story’s theme needed an exclamation point for good measure.

On the surface, Beautiful Boy emits a perceived honesty about the complexities of human interaction thanks mostly to the superb cast. But deep down, it’s a manipulative tearjerker shoving tough-as-nails real life experiences through a cinema strainer. What comes out the other end is perfectly shaped and limp as a noodle.

Which is a shame because there’s potential here for a more abstract and lasting assessment of the current opioid epidemic. Carell and Chalamet are both superb actors obviously willing to dig deep in order to discover their characters’ inner tumult. And yet Van Groeningen chooses to deliver their pathos on a silver platter, with just enough rough-around-the-edges realism to trick you into thinking it’s raw. The end result is akin to attending a two-hour funeral for someone who’s still alive.