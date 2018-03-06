‘Before We Vanish’ is an audaciously gonzo alien invasion saga

× Expand Before We Vanish

In Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s positively evil serial killer film, Creepy, the central antagonist wields powers of persuasion that feel out of this world. With Before We Vanish, the Japanese master filmmaker cuts right to the chase with actual extraterrestrials taking over human bodies to study (and question) conceptions of language and emotion in advance of an alien invasion. The resulting gonzo sci-fi hybrid is insanely fun and ambitious, but also quite melancholic.

The narrative splits into two halves, one evoking the classic Hollywood blockbuster and the other swaying closer to spiritual melodrama. Hunting for leads concerning the gruesome murder of an entire family, tabloid journalist Sakurai (Hiroki Hasegawa) happens upon a pair of intergalactic interlopers. Along with conducting thought experiments on unsuspecting humans, they are searching for their third companion who has taken control of Shinji (Ryûhei Matsuda), the estranged husband of an artist named Narumi (Masami Nagasawa).

As the doomsday clock ticks away, Before We Vanish remains intimate in scale. The romantic underpinnings between Shinji and Narumi play out in stark contrast to the action set pieces that engulf Sakurai. One of the film’s strangest (and finest) sequences involves a massive missile-firing drone that might as well be mankind’s own spaceship.

Kurosawa deftly handles scenes of mass hysteria and quiet reflection, juxtaposing both until they momentarily collide in the last act. While it employs certain stock conventions familiar in apocalypse sagas, the film stays focused on the philosophical and emotional conundrums that arise due to the alien’s research.

Before We Vanish (opening Friday, March 9, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park) ultimately centers on the theme of sacrifice as humanity’s saving grace. Whether or not it matters in the long run seems moot; Kurosawa mines plenty of hope in the romantic urgency of individual moments that transcend theoretical concept. In the end, feeling is believing.

Opening

A Wrinkle in Time: Ava DuVernay adapts the famous children’s novel about a young girl who goes searching for her missing scientist father only to be sent into space by three peculiar beings.

Before We Vanish: Kiyoshi Kurosawa blends a strange mix of romance and science fiction in this story of alien invaders who try to understand humanity’s concepts of love, time and self. Opens Friday, March 9, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Gringo: In Nash Edgerton’s dark comedy, businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) becomes embroiled in the criminal underworld and must do everything he can to survive a host of different threats.

Oh Lucy!: A lonely woman living in Tokyo is inspired to take an English class where she discovers her alter ego. Opens Friday, March 9, at the Ken Cinema.

The Strangers—Prey at Night: Three masked psychopaths stalk a family who’s visiting a mobile home park for the night.

The Young Karl Marx: In 1844, the young Karl Marx meets Friedrich Engels, who shares his views on the exploitation of the working class. Opens Friday, March 9, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Thoroughbreds: Set in an upper crust Connecticut neighborhood, two teenage girls rekindle their unlikely friendship and hatch a plan to make their problems go away forever.

One Time Only

Tommy Boy: Chris Farley’s hilarious big screen debut follows a portly man-child who must become a travelling salesman to save his family’s brake pad business. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Terrifier: A maniacal clown named Art terrorizes three young women on Halloween night and everyone else who stands in his way. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 9, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Lady Bird: In Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age comedy, a prickly high school senior named Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) experiences troubled friendships and romantic encounters. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

This Gun For Hire: When assassin Philip Raven (Alan Ladd) shoots a blackmailer and his female companion dead, he gets paid off in marked bills by his treasonous employer who is working with foreign spies. Screens at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.