‘Birds of Passage’ is a brutal tale of destructive ambition

Most gangster films follow the same rise-and-fall arc: young enterprising criminals make a name for themselves by killing their way to the top. What differentiates the narrative is its specific time and setting. Birds of Passage takes place between the 1960s and 1980s in Guajira, a desert region of Northern Colombia populated by the indigenous Wayúu people, whose economy and culture is closely tied with music and tradition.

Co-directors Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego express this overlap in the film’s colorful and celebratory opening moments. Surrounded by family and friends, Zaida (Natalia Reyes) participates in a ritual that represents her transition to womanhood. Rapayet (José Acosta) is instantly smitten and vows to raise capital to cover the hefty dowry demanded by Úrsula (Carmiña Martínez), the clan’s tiger of a matriarch.

He achieves this lofty goal by trafficking large amounts of marijuana for American Peace Corps members in the area spreading anti-communist propaganda. From these humble beginnings grows a successful drug empire that breeds guilt, greed and extreme violence.

The use of vibrant color schemes and surreal imagery in Birds of Passage marks a stylistic and tonal shift from Guerra’s previous film, Embrace of the Serpent, a rigorously stark black-and-white historical epic set in the Amazon. What connects them both is their massive scope: Each narrative seamlessly spans decades of time, calling attention to the subtle degradations of community and culture under the looming pressures of colonialism.

Birds of Passage (opening Friday, March 8 at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) clocks in at just over two hours yet feels rushed and incomplete. All of the gangster film tropes and archetypes are present (assassinations, betrayals), but the characters themselves are simply defined by redundant motivations.

For comparison, Anurag Kashyap’s Indian masterpiece, Gangs of Wasseypur, covers similar territory over the course of five-plus hours, giving it the space to explore complex tensions between capitalism and tradition in deeper ways.

