‘Bisbee ‘17’ conjures up the buried ghosts of a town in denial

Historical representations in film provide audiences an opportunity to safely engage with the past. Any cinematic depiction of true events exists comfortably at a distance no matter how visceral or accurate the portrayal. This is why so many people point to the genre of documentary as some last vestige of “truthful” representation. What most won’t admit is that non-fiction films are generally just as guilty of manipulation and sensationalism as their narrative fiction counterparts.

Instead of resisting or admonishing these contradictions, director Robert Greene embraces them fully by blurring the lines between documentary and narrative storytelling.

“When you put acting in a documentary, it produces all kinds of chemical reactions,” Greene says during a phone interview. Both of his previous films—2014’s Actress and 2016’s Kate Plays Christine—do just that to confront the diverging roles women play in professional and personal spaces, and the glaring experiential gaps that come with onscreen reenactment.

Bisbee ’17, a singular excavation of collective and individual trauma, finds Greene expanding his approach to explore the competing ideologies and memories of an Arizona company town wrestling with its own history. During an initial visit to Bisbee in 2003, Greene was instantly captivated by the place itself.

“My first impression was that it felt surreal,” says Greene. “It felt like a place out of time with a lot of drama in the air.”

And there’s ample reason why: On July 12, 1917, Cochise County Sherriff Harry C. Wheeler deputized 2,000 gun-toting men to round up and detain 1,300 striking miners on the town’s baseball field before loading them onto boxcars bound for the desert. Many of the men forcibly exiled that day were European and Mexican immigrants, which has led to historians arguing that the mining company’s efforts were overtly racist in nature.

The Bisbee Deportation, as it’s now known, occurred amidst swirling rumors of violence and rampant paranoia surrounding the response to the Industrial Workers of the World organizers’ vigilant fight against the Phelps Dodge Mining Company. These protests were for improved working conditions, fairer wages and anti-discrimination laws. It remains a divisive subject for even the current residents of Bisbee, a town etched into Mule Mountains and one that owes its very existence to raging capitalism.

Densely packed with competing aesthetic styles, the film engages past and present simultaneously by orchestrating a grand reimaging of the Bisbee Deportation using the residents themselves as cast members.

“I’m interested in the way people try to understand who they are through performance,” Greene says. “I love people playing dress up, and you see the tension between the real person and this character they are playing.”

Some subjects, like Sue Ray and her two grown sons, Mel and Steve, are direct descendants of families who were separated by the Bisbee Deportation. Their involvement adds an extra level of urgency to an already tense hotbed of competing viewpoints. Others, like Fernando Serrano, begin Bisbee ’17 apolitical and questioning of Greene’s approach. But the young Mexican American man experiences an emotional and ideological awakening while playing the role of Striking Miner, a composite character, but one who has strong parallels to Serrano’s own past traumas.

Collectively, the town of Bisbee experiences its own reckoning with history during Greene’s elaborate staging of the deportation itself, which is as chaotic and disturbing as any war sequence.

“We felt like we had touched a raw nerve, something beyond anything we could have expected. It took on a life of its own,” Greene says.

Bisbee '17 doesn't conclude so much as it drifts away into the ether. Greene tries to explain why.

“By the end I hope the viewer is asking some hard questions about what it means to learn your own history.” That tension is on display in the haunting final sequence. Still dressed in character, Fernando wanders onto the very field where the Deportation took place. As high school baseball players go about their daily practice, he stands amidst them watching, a symbol of the past looking for space to coexist with the present.