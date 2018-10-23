‘Black ‘47’ takes a knife to colonialist arrogance

× Expand Black ’47

Ireland’s infamous Potato Famine of 1845 began as an environmental disaster made worse by the corruption and brutality of English rule. Lance Daly’s vicious revenge thriller Black ’47 picks up two years after thousands of poor have either immigrated to America or died of starvation and fever.

Having spent years abroad fighting for the crown in places like Afghanistan, a veteran soldier named Feeney (James Frecheville) returns home to find his entire family tree in tatters. The only remaining survivors are sister-in-law Ellie (Sarah Greene) and her three children who are currently squatting in an abandoned cabin off the grid.

Mere days after Feeney settles in, soldiers and land agents come knocking to forcibly evict his clan. The ensuing conflict leaves innocents dead and a trained killer simmering with rage. Starting at the bottom, Feeney begins slicing his way up the food chain toward the hateful bureaucrat (Jim Broadbent) who’s calling the shots.

Some disquieting violence in Black ’47 happens off screen, but much of it unfolds in plain sight. Daly depicts Feeney’s rampage as necessary retribution for the injustices befallen on all Irish by the uncaring and arrogant British, a symbolic precursor to the I.R.A.

One pompous young military captain (Freddie Fox) and a disgraced police investigator (Hugo Weaving) are tasked with hunting down Feeney; the duo becomes representative of Britain’s split personality toward Ireland’s independence.

For much of Black ’47 (opening Friday, Oct. 26, at the Digital Gym Cinema), the Irish are passive sufferers awaiting an inevitable demise. But Feeney’s actions change the tide, at least in the small territory where the film takes place. Stephen Rea plays a local translator who joins the posse so he can “see how the story ends.” Bearing witness to revolutionary acts seems just one step removed from following suit. That’s Celtic pride.

Opening:

Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex, Fashion & Disco: This documentary looks at the life and career of Puerto Rico-born Bronx native Antonio Lopez, who became an icon of the fashion world during the 1960s and ’70s. Opens Friday, Oct. 26, at Landmark’s Ken Cinema.

Hunter Killer: Gerard Butler plays a submarine captain who must team up with some Navy SEALs to save the Russian president from terrorists. Opens in wide release Friday, Oct. 26.

Johnny English Strikes Again: Rowan Atkinson reprises his role as the bumbling British super agent who comes out of retirement to track down an infamous hacker. Opens in wide release Friday, Oct. 26.

Mid90s: A young skaterboarder spends his summer navigating the streets of Los Angeles and the troubled confines of his home life. Directed by Jonah Hill. Opens at the Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas on Friday, Oct. 26.

The Samuel Project: A young artist discovers that his Jewish grandfather, a San Diego dry cleaner, was heroically saved as a boy from Nazi capture in Germany by a young woman. Opens Friday, Oct. 26, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

What They Had: Michael Shannon and Hillary Swank star as siblings who try to save their parents’ failing marriage in this indie drama from director Elizabeth Chomko. Opens Friday, Oct. 26, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

One Time Only:

Hocus Pocus: A curious youngster awakens the three ghosts of diabolical Salem witches in this classic ’90s comedy starring Bette Midler. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Young Frankenstein: The comedic side of horror is on full display in this 1974 Mel Brooks spoof about the uproarious exploits of a certain Dr. Frankenstein (Gene Wilder). Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 27, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Witches: In Nicolas Roeg’s bizarre fantasy film, a young boy stumbles upon a witch convention while staying at an English hotel. Screens at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at Rooftop Cinema Club atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The Shining: Jack Nicholson stars as a struggling writer who decides to take his wife and young son to a remote mountain hotel for some peace and quiet. All they find is madness and mayhem in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic horror film. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Halloween: The perfect night to experience John Carpenter’s insanely scary slasher film about a masked psychotic with a knife hunting down his estranged sister. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.