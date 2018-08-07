‘BlackKklansman’ re-writes history with thunder

× Expand BlackKklansman

Spike Lee has spent his career confronting the harsh social and economic realities of being Black in America. While they often vary in setting and tone, each Lee “joint” (as he’s always called his films) paints an eerily similar picture of how institutionalized racism and social injustice become rooted in complacent mainstream culture. No other film in Lee’s filmography deconstructs this premise quite like BlackKklansman, a mesmerizing biopic about the wild, true story of a black Colorado Springs police officer who successfully infiltrates the town’s local Ku Klux Klan chapter.

As the lone Black officer in his department, Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) operates within a rigged system. During his initial job interview, high-ranking law enforcement officials tell Ron that, if hired, he will be the department’s Jackie Robinson. But their version of breaking the color barrier involves burying him in the records department where opportunistic trolls take pot shots. Quickly fed up with their antics, Ron advocates for a transfer to undercover.

Asked to infiltrate a Black power rally headlined by radical activist Kwame Ture aka Stokely Carmichael (Corey Hawkins), Ron jumps at the chance for fieldwork. The former Black Panther’s passionate speech reveals Lee’s thesis: redefining blackness begins at the personal level. Take notice of how the faces from the crowd appear in dreamy trios, helping contextualize the scene as a collective awakening Ron has to resist while on the job.

For much of the film, Ron occupies spaces in both white and Black circles. Lee turns this notion on its head after Ron decides to do a little trolling of his own, investigating Klan members by posing as a potential recruit over the phone. A white detective named Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) doubles as Ron in person, completing the second part of an elaborate sting operation.

While set in the 1970s, many of the social injustices depicted remain relevant today. If the characters weren’t dressed in bell-bottoms or donning Afros one might mistake it for the land of Trump. Racist vitriol threatens to go mainstream, police officers harass and beat Black people, and demagogues whip up hate through mass communication platforms. It seems the more America changes, the more it stays the same.

Lee audaciously mixes elements of comedy, satire, police procedural and thriller, experimenting with jarring tonal shifts to create a personal history of black activism that runs parallel to the more storied narratives of the civil rights movement and radical militancy.

As a shape shifting biopic, BlackKklansman utilizes various forms of archival media (some real, some fabricated) to invoke the gross manipulation of historical record by white authors. It begins with a sequence from Gone With the Wind, and then cuts to filmed outtakes featuring the fictional racist Dr. Kennebrew Beauregard (Alec Baldwin) spouting intolerance and hate.

Memories and stories recounted by those who lived through the Jim Crow era function as counterpoints. Aged Civil Rights activist Jerome Turner, played by the great Harry Belafonte, delivers a sobering monologue detailing the lynching of a family friend in the early 1920s, noting that Birth of a Nation undoubtedly inspired the mob’s brutal actions. Lee crosscuts the horror of his recollection with the Klan members hooting and hollering during a screening of the racist film, which sounds, unsurprisingly, similar to a Trump rally.

Jerome reminds his captive audience of Black students that President Woodrow Wilson was also a fan of D.W. Griffith’s film, describing it as “history written with lighting.” In BlackKklansman, Lee beautifully re-writes history with thunder, and with Ron’s story subverting and destroying the mechanisms of white supremacy from the inside out. But his is only a minor victory in a war of ideology that still rages today. Lee puts an exclamation point on this very truth by ending the film with a collection of footage from the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.