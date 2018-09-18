‘Blaze’ is an enigmatic portrait of an underappreciated musician

× Expand Blaze

"All wild things are shy.” Blaze Foley (Ben Dickey) likes to speak in poetic contradictions. These particular words are meant to calm the far more bashful Sybil (Alia Shawkat) after the pair finds themselves cramped together in a dark room by pure accident. At this point in their hushed conversation, she’s pretty sure the flirtatious hulk of a man is completely full of shit, but he sure can deliver a line. Moments later the two quietly kiss for the first time, their bodies shrouded in black with only the sounds of embrace for context. Something beautiful is kept entirely private, a rarity in modern cinema.

Romantic exchanges like this one are few and far between in Blaze, Ethan Hawke’s booze-fueled shaggy dog biopic about the volatile singer/songwriter whose talent always played second fiddle to his infamy during the 1970s and ’80s. But it’s indicative of the film’s unique tenderness felt toward a talented artist perpetually struggling with trauma and doubt, and whose extreme coping mechanisms included alcohol abuse, regular fist fights and cocaine-fueled tirades.

Madness comes from these binge sessions, and Blaze’s erratic behavior is fully evident from the film’s gonzo opening scene in which he spouts anti-establishment rhetoric while derailing a potentially lucrative recording session. It won’t be the last time he squanders a life-changing opportunity. Instead of dwelling in the tragedy of Blaze’s decline, Hawke is quick to cut back to gentler times with the hopes of complicating his spirited persona.

Long before Blaze and Sybil move to Austin in hopes of finding success in the music industry, the couple spends months living in a rundown cabin off the grid. The forested region turns into their own private Eden, leaving ample opportunity to make love and be free of societal constraints. Yet, both are very up front that the peaceful surroundings won’t be able to hide their emotional insecurities forever, an inevitability that makes the film’s rambling second half even more melancholy.

Like its mammoth subject, Hawke’s film is deeply enigmatic and surly. Purposefully disjointed, the serpentine narrative reveals why any worthy attempt at historical remembrance results in more questions than answers. Blaze’s subjective memories clash with those of his closest confidants, including fellow singer Townes van Zandt (Charlie Sexton) and best friend Zee (Josh Hamilton). The two are interviewed about Blaze’s life posthumously by an unseen radio DJ (played by Hawke) in a recurring sequence that only further complicates things.

With so many competing perspectives vying for attention, Blaze’s sublime music turns into the film’s North Star. A live recording session at a bar fittingly called The Outhouse illuminates both his temper and calm philosophizing. When trying to tell the tale of a man who could sweetly orate and angrily rage within the span of minutes, only the feelings his art conjures makes a lick of sense in hindsight.

While Hawke’s pacing and direction consistently defy biopic conventions, the brave performances by Dickey and Shawkat give the film its identity. Through their eyes, the first half feels blissful in the way a new relationship can spell hope. But Blaze and Sybil’s separation spins the film into a permanent emotional tailspin. After signing a new record deal with three wealthy oilmen (a memorable trio played by Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn and Richard Linklater), Blaze fritters away future success with drugs and booze so he doesn’t have to confront his personal failures.

At its core, Blaze (opening Friday, Sept. 21, at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas) portrays unchecked regret with yearning soulfulness best signified by the fable of the songbird that croaks while performing for an uncaring bullfrog. Blaze tells this story defiantly even though it represents the futile sacrifice of his chosen profession. And still his music lives on, transcending the nasty stream-of-consciousness rants that would eventually label him a pariah in some circles and a legend in others. No matter one’s opinion of his actions, the man lived large by any standard. If Blaze Foley never existed, Hunter S. Thompson would have had to invent him.