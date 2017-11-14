‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’ captures the hearts and minds of a political movement

× Expand BPM (Beats Per Minute)

BPM (Beats Per Minute)’s title refers to the measurable speed of a pumping heart, but this is no Oscar-bait medical tragedy or unfeeling social justice exposé. Many times throughout Robin Campillo’s moving French drama, the emotional pace quickens and slows depending on whatever ideologies or treatment options are being discussed. These oscillations come to define the characters themselves, who are members of ACT UP’s Paris branch. In the film, the characters are fighting for AIDS awareness, corporate transparency and victims’ rights in the 1990s even as many in their ranks succumb to the epidemic.

An astutely pragmatic and moving endeavor, BPM surveys the political and personal lives of impassioned people experiencing the dual nature of responsibility. In the film’s rousing first half, Campillo introduces ACT UP’s weekly meeting structure, which is chock-full of rules and guidelines created to ensure individuals can participate in open discourse. Topics range from the strategy behind protests targeting pharmaceutical companies to the merits of new scientific studies aimed at improving treatment options. In this volatile space of ideas the newly recruited Nathan (Arnaud Valois) meets fearless founding member Sean (Nahuel Pérez Biscayart), which strikes up a friendship that eventually develops into romance.

Both men participate in acts of civil disobedience that sometimes grow more violent. One of the great moral arguments that arise involves the group’s style of dissent. That is, whether they are making a difference keeping it peaceful or whether they should lobby for increasingly aggressive tactics (there’s an amazing parallel analogy made between their efforts and the Corpse Parade of 1848). Members approach this conversation from different angles depending on their health and perspective. Campillo’s camera covers their expansive debates with the delicate intricacy of a surgeon, never favoring one opinion over another, yet always respecting the urgency of those voices that don’t have much time left.

Once Sean’s health begins to falter, BPM transitions away from the intricacies of debate and strategy of the ACT UP meetings. Nathan chooses to step in and become his primary caregiver, and throughout the film’s second hour, Campillo masterfully juxtaposes the push and pull between his desire to remain an activist and Sean’s dwindling hope that any of their efforts will make a difference. Equal parts heartbreaking and revelatory, the film bravely taps into the emotional connections made as people face down the epidemic individually and collectively.

Most movies treat illness and loss through simplistic, grief-stricken narratives that prolong suffering for maximum Oscar-winning impact. Campillo understands how false this approach can be. BPM completely upends mainstream conventions by focusing on how one’s political activism bleeds into their interior lives. Instead of hiding behind the specter of death, the film becomes a call to arms for resistance and hope, almost organic in its construction.

There’s one particular scene that solidifies this elemental nature. During a riveting early sequence in which Nathan, Sean and fellow ACT UP members gyrate to house music inside a nightclub, Campillo slowly tracks focus from the hypnotic strobe lights to millions of dust particles swirling in the air, as if the molecules themselves were having their own dance party simultaneously. Moments later, the camera takes us inside the human body in what equates to an elemental connection between yearning hearts and enraged minds.

Such experimental jumps are uncommon in BPM, which opens Friday, Nov. 17, but they do reveal Campillo’s extreme ambition when it comes to humanizing a vast topic so often politicized for personal gain. The film’s quietly powerful ending denies any easy outcome, choosing instead to equate community with family. Inside the home of a fallen comrade, members of ACT UP do what they do best: support each other in a shared space, creating a roadmap for assuaging grief and promoting hope.

Be still, my beating heart.