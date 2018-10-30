‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ delights in the artful con

× Expand Can You Ever Forgive Me?

After just two features, filmmaker Marielle Heller has already spent considerable energy exploring the social and economic dilemmas of women. Her 2015 debut, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, is a deeply personal coming-of-age film that frankly addresses the protagonist’s pubescent confusion, raw emotion and sexual curiosity. Set in San Francisco during the 1970s, it populates a hazy ideological purgatory between the free love movement and Reagan’s puritanical conservatism.

By the time Can You Ever Forgive Me? begins, yuppie greed and the military industrial complex have already become woven into the cultural fabric of New York City. Heller’s sophomore effort stars Melissa McCarthy as real life author Lee Israel, who in the 1980s decided to start forging personal letters by literary, cinematic, and theatrical luminaries like Noel Coward and Katherine Hepburn in order to sell them off as originals to book dealers.

At first, her crimes are out of necessity. Lee’s gained a not unfounded reputation for being rude and difficult, and her bad attitude has finally overshadowed her skills as a biographer and novelist. However, she begins to enjoy the creativity that comes with her law breaking. Taking advantage of wealthy elites who will purchase these kinds of documents at a premium price is just an added benefit.

Things turn south when F.B.I. agents start snooping around, and Lee’s tenuous relationship with a fellow drunk (a saucy Richard E. Grant) compromises her anonymity. Heller portrays Lee’s rise and fall through the lens of delusions, the ones we tell ourselves when life hits back hard. McCarthy’s effortlessly ornery performance proves yet again that she’s capable of shifting between comedy and drama at a moment’s notice.

Equally jazzy and forlorn, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (opening Friday, Nov. 2, at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika’s Carmel Mountain Cinemas) sneakily critiques the “greed is good” mantra of a decade where so many Americans sold their souls in order to enjoy life again.

Bohemian Rhapsody: A behind the scenes biopic about Queen, the legendary rock band led by the engaging lead singer Freddie Mercury (played by Rami Malek). Opens in wide release Friday, Nov. 2.

Brewmaster: San Diego’s favorite boom industry gets a documentary that covers the meteoric rise of beer making in the United States. Opens Friday, Nov. 2, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.: Director Steve Loveridge’s Sundance award-winning documentary about the critically acclaimed artist and musician. Opens Friday, Nov. 2, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Nobody’s Fool: A Tyler Perry comedy about an ex-con (Tiffany Hadish) who reunites with her sister after years of estrangement to help her with an online relationship that might not be what it seems. Opens Friday, Nov. 2, in wide release.

Suspiria: Luca Guadagnino’s harrowing remake tells the story of a dance company led by witches from a more psychological and physical point of view. Opens on Friday, Nov. 2, in wide release.

The Great Buster: Director Peter Bogdanovich surveys the life and career of the great silent comedian Buster Keaton in this documentary. Opens Friday, Nov. 2, at Landmark’s Ken Cinema.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms: A young girl is magically transported to a world populated by gingerbread soldiers in this fantasy reboot of the classic Christmas story. Opens Friday, Nov. 2, in wide release.

Viper Club: Susan Sarandon plays an enraged mother who battles the government to find out more information about her kidnapped, war correspondent son. Opens Friday, Nov. 2, at the Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Halloween: The perfect night to experience John Carpenter’s insanely scary slasher film about a masked psychotic with a knife hunting down his estranged sister. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Sorry to Bother You: An unemployed man takes a job at an Oakland telemarketing and discovers a horrifying secret in this vibrant dystopia satire from Boots Riley. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Mother of the Earth: Documentary about Hayedeh Shirzadi, an environmental activist who tries to implement a plan to stop dumping in the Iranian city of Kermanshah. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the Persian Cultural Center.

Mrs. Doubtfire: Robin Williams plays a desperate father who decides to pose as an elderly female housekeeper to spend more time with his family. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.