‘Captain Marvel’ carves out some space in the Marvel boy’s club

There have been many strong female characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that now crisscrosses between television and cinema. Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), immediately come to mind. But each of these women’s backstories, motivations, and desires are inextricably linked to the conflict and fates of men.

Super assassin Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson), aka Black Widow, is stripped of her edge when crush Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) Hulks out at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. The unrequited love in Guardians of the Galaxy is even more tedious; Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is positioned as an independent badass, yet her arc is perpetually stagnated by an ongoing relationship with wiseass space cowboy Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The list goes on and on.

As the first film centered on a female superhero in this epically never-ending series, Captain Marvel thankfully refuses to align itself with Marvel’s corporatized brand of patriarchy. This outsider story exists within a construct that favors nationalist team players (e.g., Captain America), making its very existence feel special even when stylistic and narrative choices are admittedly bland.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, a filmmaking team who’ve cut their teeth on character-driven indie dramas such as Half Nelson and Mississippi Grind, Captain Marvel enshrines progressive ideas within comic book spectacle; the fan boys and incels are going to love that so many hero moments come at the expense of macho villains.

Make no bones about it, this is an unabashed feminist origin story to its core; one that revolves around a professional freethinking woman—amnesiac Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)—who utilizes her extraordinary powers to challenge and ultimately neuter the aggressive entitlement perpetuated by traditionalist men. She doesn’t ask for permission, nor does she need anyone’s approval. It wasn’t always that way, though.

At the beginning of Captain Marvel, Carol’s past memories from life on Earth have been wiped clean; she believes herself to be a descendant of the Kree, an alien race at perpetual war with the Skrull, shape shifting “terrorists” who threaten their existence. On the Kree home planet of Hala, Carol serves in a special military unit led by demanding commander Yon-Rogg (Jude Law).

During an initial sparring match, he tells her to suppress all emotion in order to become a better warrior. But what he’s really telling her is to act more like a man. Yon-Rogg’s conservative and nationalistic teachings are put to the test when Carol comes in contact with Skrull general Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) during a combat mission that goes south.

Carol eventually finds herself crashing back down to Earth (her first moments are spent perusing the aisles of a Blockbuster Video) in an attempt to track down the whereabouts of a scientist (Annette Bening) who’s developed new technology that could end the Kree/Skrull stalemate. She crosses paths with a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, de-aged but not defanged) sporting two good eyes and plenty of quips.

If the Blockbuster signifier wasn’t a dead giveaway, Captain Marvel drops every popular 1990s radio track to let you know the time period. No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” provides the musical accompaniment to Carol’s sweet photon blast beat down of multiple laser-gun toting baddies. It’s a bit obvious but it hits the intended mark.

The same could be said of Captain Marvel as a whole. Brie Larson’s charming performance peaks when she’s fighting for every young girl in the audience who’s had to endure over 10 years of Marvel superheroes who don’t look or think like them.

Ironically, this same audience must endure the inane post-credits housekeeping Marvel must present to connect the plot dots further, but like Black Panther, this is a stand alone film that actually stands alone. Captain Marvel (opening in wide release Friday, March 8) may not be subtle or stylistically innovative—or even particularly great for that matter—but I’ll still be excited to show it to my daughter once she’s old enough.