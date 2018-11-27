‘Chef Flynn’ charts the rise of a culinary prodigy

× Expand Chef Flynn

Teenage culinary prodigy Flynn McGarry claims he began cooking after growing bored with his mother’s recipes. Meg McGarry remembers things a little differently, citing her son’s fascination with experimentation as the driving force behind his passion of choice.

These competing perspectives speak to the root tension within Chef Flynn, a paint-by-numbers documentary by Cameron Yates about the young chef’s rise to fame.

Spanning roughly the time that Flynn began doing pop-up dinners in his family’s living room at the age of 10 all the way to his departure for the New York City restaurant scene at 16, the film tries to unpack what is revealed to be a prickly relationship between parent and child. Once a filmmaker and artist, Meg explains that she gave it all up to have children. The resentment in her voice is palpable.

Once Flynn’s career took off she became his confidant, manager and even sous-chef. There’s a certain novelty in watching the young boy give an initial tour of his bedroom/service kitchen.

Meg’s futile attempts to wrangle her son’s bored friends, who’ve all volunteered to help with the initial supper club at their makeshift restaurant Eureka, also rings true. But the adult world of fine dining soon comes calling, overwhelming all sense of fun and play.

Chef Flynn (opening Friday, Nov. 30, at the Ken Cinema) claims its importance through access: Meg’s video documentation of her son’s rapid ascent makes up much of the footage. Yet, the close proximity doesn’t do much to expand the film’s scope beyond conventional means. It’s never in doubt that Flynn just wants to escape his mother, and that Meg wants space too, something she won’t admit.

Flynn’s age and talent ultimately threatens the modern culinary world’s strict hierarchies, but by the time Yates gets around to confronting these ideas, both of his central subjects seem genuinely exhausted. They just want to move on to the next chapter alone.

