‘Cuban Food Stories’ is a tourist trap

Cuban Food Stories begins with an introductory voiceover so obvious it’s like listening to a lazy high school student spell out their argument in a bad term paper. During his opening summation of intent, filmmaker Asori Soto knowingly confronts some glaring political and social contradictions about his native country but ultimately falls prey to a tourist’s version of simplistic nostalgia.

Having grown up during Cuba’s “Special Period” in the 1990s—a time of great economic and cultural hardship that forced people to use whatever ingredients were available—Soto’s memories of food remain admittedly vague. After spending years studying in America, he decides to return home so he can better understand the culinary traditions of his native land.

The resulting documentary is an uneven and frustrating riff on Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations template. Soto travels the countryside interviewing farmers and fishermen from different regions all while trying to connect personal experiences with grander historical anecdotes. Each subject conveys a unique relationship with food that exists outside the traditional restaurant space. The segments vary in length and style. Some rely heavily on talking head segments, while others feature heavy doses of aggravating slow motion shots and an insufferable score.

Of the nine chapters, only the one set in the Sierra Maestra Mountains stands out. Here, Soto sits down with a coffee farmer named Gerardo Flores who trains his young son to follow in the family business. For this brief moment, the film slows down enough to really engage with the life being profiled.

Otherwise, Cuban Food Stories (opening Friday, Aug. 31, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park) is about as ambitious as a film with such a banal title would suggest. Soto caps it all off by making a half-assed attempt at creating dialogue between the descendants of Castro’s revolution and those who fled the Communist regime for the United States.

