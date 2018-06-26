‘Damsel’ and the fragile western ego in distress

× Expand Damsel

Only 32 years of age, Robert Pattinson already has the face of a career stress case. His on-screen expressions range from anxious to uncomfortable with very little room for contentment in between. This makes the rare smile seem more like an act of physical struggle. All of which proves why he was the only actor who could take on the enigmatic bastard Samuel Alabaster, a slick-tongued delusional whose crooner tendencies hide far more sinister intentions.

David and Nathan Zellner’s Damsel (opening Friday, June 29, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) firmly plants Samuel at the center of an off-kilter Western nightmare where caricature and sincerity are often confused for one another. In the opening sequence, Robert Forster’s spiritually spent priest strips down to his skivvies and runs frantically into the desert. Even righteous souls are not right in the head.

Bizarre slack-jawing and brazen grotesqueness follows, a motif that might seem fresh if Jim Jarmusch’s Dead Man hadn’t already better surveyed the sublime beauty of rotgut misery. Hell-bent on reconnecting with his long lost true love, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska), Samuel recruits the drunken Parson Henry (David Zellner) to stage a surprise proposal.

At first, these intensions appear noble. But Damsel builds toward a pivotal sequence that violently strips classic western masculinity down to its foundational insecurities, upending Hollywood’s star system in the process. The shot of Samuel’s pathetic figure sulking in an outhouse doorway feels like a purposeful jab at John Wayne’s most iconic pose in The Searchers.

Penelope’s frustration and rage are given top billing once the façade of Samuel’s heroism is stripped away. Wasikowska spends the film’s second half riding, shooting and arguing for the chance to move on. She’s a woman of action in a world that won’t recognize her struggle.

The film ultimately caves under the pressure of twee irony, but it leaves a mark, lashing out at weak men who take what they want. In truth, their fragile egos are the only thing in Damsel that’s truly in distress.

Opening

Boundaries: After her estranged pot-dealing father (Christopher Plummer) is kicked out of his nursing home, a woman (Vera Farmiga) and her son must drive him across country. Opens Friday, June 29, at Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

Gabriel and the Mountain: A graduating senior decides to forgo college for one year and travel around the world, eventually ending up at the base of an African mountain. Opens Friday, June 29, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Ideal Home: Paul Rudd and Steven Coogan play a bickering gay couple whose normal lives are turned upside down upon the arrival of a 10-year-old boy at their doorstep. Opens Friday, June 29, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado: Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin reprise their roles as killers for hire in this border thriller sequel directed by Stefano Sollima. Opens wide on Friday, June 29.

Uncle Drew: Based on a successful ad campaign, NBA superstar Kyrie Irving plays an elderly basketball maverick in this sports comedy that also stars Lil Rey Howery, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Webber. Opens wide on Friday, June 29.

One Time Only

Spaceballs: Mel Brooks skewers the Star Wars-style space opera in this spoof from 1987. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Raiders of the Lost Ark: Famed adventurer and archeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) searches for the powerful Ark of the Covenant only to discover a secret Nazi plot to harness its powers. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28 through Sunday, July 1, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

#TAKEMEANYWHERE: Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö, and Luke Turner make art together while randomly traveling with fans who’ve contacted them online. Screens at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Cocktail: Tom Cruise plays a talented NYC bartender who decides to take a job in Jamaica and ends up falling in love. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego on the terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Top Gun: Two highly competitive fighter pilots hiding some seriously repressed sexual energy duke it out for bragging rights in the Navy’s top aviation school. Screens at 8 p.m. Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.