‘Dawson City: Frozen Time’ charts the origins of a town and an industry

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Dawson City. The remote Canadian town deep in the Yukon Territory has a meandering backstory that ebbs and flows like the Klondike River. Once a lush fishing enclave for The Hän, it quickly became a flashpoint during the 1896 gold rush that brought thousands of Europeans and Americans looking to make their fortune. From there, the region’s historical veins can be traced along the sprocket holes of combustible nitrate film stock. For almost four decades Dawson City was the last stop for travelling motion picture prints. Instead of paying expensive shipping fees, theater owners would often discard or store them away.

In 1979, countless buried reels were discovered while workers renovated a local hockey rink. The haul would be preserved and become the Dawson City Film Find. Since 75 percent of all silent films have been lost to fire and degradation among other reasons, this was a major cultural event. Bill Morrison’s revelatory documentary Dawson City: Frozen Time seizes this important moment as an opportunity to look back at the birth of a community and an industry. “It was an incredible story,” says one talking head subject in the film’s opening sequence. Thankfully, Morrison quickly ditches conventional aesthetics for an experimental juxtaposition of long lost celluloid images with on-screen text.

What follows is a hypnotic essay film that feels like an extended collection of excavated dreams. Despite unfolding in semi-chronological order, Dawson City: Frozen Time embraces the endless tangents of great historiography. Morrison portrays the gold boon as an organic inevitability of capitalism and Manifest Destiny. Form these origins Dawson City became a living, breathing organism wholly dependent on the surrounding natural environment. Once the riverbeds and mines eventually dried up, many residents moved on, looking for the next big pay dirt. But some stayed behind and formed the civic bedrock that still stands today.

While Dawson City: Frozen Time often focuses on regional developments, it brilliantly addresses how cinematic representation of global events helped foster the town’s evolution. News reels are crucial to Morrison’s approach: Footage of the Ludlow Massacre, the 1920 bombing of a J.P. Morgan Chase building, the Black Sox scandal and leftist protests present a mosaic of information not unlike our current social media age. Except all of these stories sometimes took years to reach Dawson City, and this literal time gap makes for a sublime metaphor about how distance and perspective shapes memory.

Morrison also dedicates equal time to narrative features and shorts by unsung filmmakers like Alice Guy-Blanché, which were exhibited at the three local theatres in town. Just viewing these forgotten images feels like an act of reclamation for those many artists whose disappeared work can finally be recognized. The same can be said for the physical structures of Dawson City itself, which are remembered through old photographs and hazy testimonials. The Orpheum, Palace Grand, and D.A.A.A. movie houses become key characters in this story. Each building is rebranded and rebuilt over time because of various reasons, including devastating fires caused by explosive nitrate stock but also because of the shifts in technology.

Dawson City: Frozen Time may sound like a time capsule on paper, but it’s something altogether more profound in motion. Morrison’s dense style echoes Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro, another film about crafting an emotional connection with history through persistent discourse and montage. The careful culmination of small events, scenes, artifacts, and sounds allows for a better understanding of how the past parallels the present, not in absolute terms but through an inference of feeling. And still this is only one particular incomplete narrative sewn back together by unearthed content from another era. Recognizing this fact, Dawson City: Frozen Time honors those disenfranchised communities like The Hän whose own history still resides permanently in the shadow of popular lore.