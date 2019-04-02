‘Diane’ and the merciless passage of time

× Expand Diane

Time passes with such a merciless and unflinching disregard for human emotion that sometimes even the most selfless souls can feel overwhelmed by it. Such a scenario unfolds in Diane, the restrained new drama from writer and director Kent Jones. Its central character spends so much energy caring and worrying about others, she never thinks of the cost it may be taking on her own mind.

Before Diane (Mary Kay Place) appears onscreen, her exhaustion can be heard in labored breaths playing over a black screen. She’s accidentally fallen asleep at the hospital bedside of her cancer-stricken cousin, and is promptly embarrassed upon waking up, thinking she’s shown weakness at a time and place where strength is needed most.

Sickness and grief seem to be everywhere in the upstate New York community Diane calls home. Her addict son Brian (Jake Lacy) has experienced one relapse after another, causing irreparable emotional damage that has become a redundant talking point for family and friends. Other older female characters like Bobbie (Andrea Martin), a sage confidant to Diane, are already anticipating their own demise.

If Diane were just another small town exploration of grief and guilt, it wouldn’t resonate nearly as much. Jones’ film is interested more in the suffocating weariness that stems from trying to remain hopeful against all odds, and the great moments that become compromised as a result.

“You need some peace,” one character tells Diane after discovering that Brian has up and disappeared. Eventually, she does decide to untether herself from all of the baggage other people bring to her life. In the film’s second half, Jones inserts more experimental elements in the narrative, giving Diane’s perspective a jarring complexity and danger that was hidden.

The avant-garde flourishes are clearly reflections of Jones’ massive film knowledge (he’s a longtime programmer and film critic), but Diane ultimately belongs to Place, whose portrait of a woman in gradual decline deals frankly with raw nerves caused by life’s many tragedies.

Opening

Diane: In Kent Jones’ new drama, a woman (Mary Kay Place) struggles to overcome her son’s debilitating drug addiction and the sicknesses of close friends and family. Opens Friday, April 5, at the Ken Cinema.

Pet Sematary: Stephen King’s horror novel about a mysterious graveyard that brings back the dead gets a modern retelling starring Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz. Opens in wide release Friday, April 5.

Shazam!: A 14-year-old foster child is possessed by mystical force that changes him into a muscular adult superhero. Opens in wide release Friday, April 5.

Sunset: In 1913 Budapest, a young woman whose family once owned a hat store returns to find the city divided by warring factions. Opens Friday, April 5, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

The Best of Enemies: Taraji P. Henson stars as a civil rights activist who squares off against a KKK leader (Sam Rockwell) over school integration measures in 1971 North Carolina. Opens in wide release Friday, April 5.

The Public: Homeless citizens take over a public library in an act of disobedience causing a standoff with police. Starring Emilio Estevez, Jena Malone and Taylor Schilling. Opens Friday, April 5, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

Wrestle: Documentary that follows four high school wrestlers who are all impacted by different life experiences. Friday, April 5, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Office Space: Mike Judge wrote and directed this scathingly funny satire about a group of white-collar workers who are driven slowly insane by their corporate jobs. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Grease: This special sing-a-long screening will let you revisit your favorite songs from the classic musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as star-crossed high school lovers. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Daniel Radcliffe stars as a young wizard in this, the fifth entry in the iconic film series based on J.K. Rowling’s novels. Includes a live performance of the score by the San Diego Symphony. Screens at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Copley Symphony Hall.

Vice: In Adam McKay’s scathing biopic, Christian Bale embodies the role of Vice President Dick Cheney, who reshaped the power dynamics of American foreign policy under President George W. Bush. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Design For Living: In Ernst Lubitsch’s 1933 screwball comedy, a woman has difficulty deciding between two men she loves only to live with them both in hopes of figuring things out. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Planet of the Apes: Charlton Heston stars as a marooned astronaut who tries to survive on a version of Earth entirely populated by talking apes. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

10 Things I Hate About You: Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew gets a tender, modern update with this whimsical high school romance starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. Screens at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Sister Act: Whoopi Goldberg plays a lounge singer who witnesses a mob hit and hides out in a convent for protection, spicing up the boring day to day lives of the nuns. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.