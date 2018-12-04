‘Divide and Conquer’ examines the life of a media predator

× Expand Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

Long before Trump, Fox News and the #MeToo Movement, Roger Ailes was an upstart producer on The Mike Douglas Show, one of the most popular daytime talk programs of the 1960s and ’70s. It was during an episode taping in 1967 that he met Richard Nixon, impressing the future president with his strong opinions about television’s role in the future of politics.

That encounter would eventually land Ailes his first professional job as a media consultant for high profile Republican candidates. Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes, positions this moment as a turning point, not only for the 28-year-old wunderkind, but the nation’s burgeoning relationship with on-screen spin.

Alexis Bloom’s practical and deeply monotonous documentary takes a holistic look at Ailes’ life instead of focusing on his malicious and nefarious sexual misconduct. By doing so, the film tries to understand those personal and historical forces that propelled him to such a position of power.

As a result, it tends to gloss over the potential intricacies of a specific event or perspective. Instead, the film favors the tired talking-heads model employed by countless filmmakers, which leaves much to be desired stylistically.

Dubbed a GOP kingmaker for his influential role in the Nixon, Reagan and Trump campaigns, Ailes would eventually lead to the inception of Fox News in 1996. The network quickly became known for producing incendiary talk shows that helped mythologize Conservatism as the valiant outsider in an unjust political spectrum.

Divide and Conquer (opening Friday, Dec. 7, at the Ken Cinema) finds its groove discussing this topic in particular, deftly examining how Ailes’ brand of predatory journalism could have lead to the current iteration of Fox News as the state run television channel for Trump’s administration.

The film is even less successful giving voice to the women that Ailes preyed on throughout the years. Bloom may tell some of their traumatizing stories, but she doesn’t convincingly represent the massive scope of Ailes’ quid pro quo viciousness.

Opening

3100: Run and Become: This non-fiction film tells the story of a Finnish paperboy’s attempt to complete the Self-Transcendence 3100 Miler, the world’s longest race. Opens Friday, Dec. 7, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Calling All Earthlings: In this documentary by local professor Jonathan Berman, the unconventional residents of the Joshua Tree area discuss the original “do-it-yourself” desert counterculture. Opens Friday, Dec. 7, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes: Documentary about the GOP kingmaker and eventual CEO of Fox News whose sexual misconduct was finally made public in the 2016. Opens Friday, Dec. 7, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

The Favourite: A bitter power struggle between two fierce opportunists (Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone) threatens to rip open the royal court of Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman) at the beginning of the 18th century. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Opening

