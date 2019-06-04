‘Domino’ examines the overlap between cinema and terrorism

× Expand Domino

Domino has the panicked urgency of a film ready to self-destruct at any minute. It views like one of those combustible messages from director Brian De Palma’s own 1996 thriller, Mission Impossible. This makes sense considering he’s gone on record with the French publication Le Parisien to discuss the tumultuous production that eventually ended with his producers taking over post-production responsibilities.

At times, the final product is ruthlessly cut to ribbons. Yet, for a nasty European thriller of this ilk—one that is primarily concerned with cross-sections between terrorism, filmmaking and ideological revenge—the notion of butchering (images, people, emotion) is central to De Palma’s vision.

Things kick off when Danish cops Christian (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Lars (Søren Malling) stumble upon an elaborate terrorist plot involving an ISIS operative named Ezra (Eriq Ebouaney) who’s trying to avenge one of his own leaders. The trio tangle in Domino’s opening set piece, a high-wire rooftop sequence where De Palma shows off all of his trademark stylistics.

In the pursuant action, Christian and various shady stakeholders (including Guy Pearce’s southern-accented CIA agent and Carice van Houten’s avenging mistress) seek retribution for the events that transpired in the opening sequence. It is their vengeance, along with the rage fueling an ISIS terrorist cell that carries out a disturbing live-streamed massacre at an international film festival, that De Palma correlates with how fundamentalism and cinema converge to allow violent people a certain psychological release.

The harrowing final sequence, set in an Andalusian bullring, plays on the bloody implications of these ideas. Tensely paced and strikingly shot, it seems De Palma spent most of his time orchestrating this individual sequence since it stands in such contrast to the rest of the film. Domino (now screening on video on demand) might be the epitome of a mixed bag, something plucked from the archives of Cinemax circa 1992. But the moments that sting with uneasy truth remind us why De Palma remains such a potent artist.

