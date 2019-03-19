‘Dragged Across Concrete’ makes mincemeat out of redemption

× Expand Dragged Across Concrete

Mel Gibson and Don Johnson made their careers playing slick, dangerous young policemen who were always willing to bend the rules to make criminals pay. Lethal Weapon and Miami Vice transformed both actors into genre icons of the 1980s. Early in Dragged Across Concrete, writer/director S. Craig Zahler subverts the nostalgic memory of those personas by pitting the actors opposite one another. The result is an eerily melancholic dialogue exchange ripe with exhaustion and defeat.

After using excessive force to coerce information from a suspect, aged lawman Brett Ridgmeman (Gibson) gets suspended without pay, a reprimand that comes straight from his superior officer and former partner, Lt. Calvert (Johnson). These men have taken very different professional trajectories; one was willing to politic and change with the times and the other wasn’t. While most crime dramas would play this scene up as an argument, Dragged Against Concrete frames it like a eulogy for dead men walking.

Extreme and relentless stubbornness is what Zahler admires most in each of his macho protagonists, a list that includes Kurt Russell’s grouchy sheriff in Bone Tomahawk and Vince Vaughn as an imprisoned boxer fighting his way through Brawl in Cell Block 99. But that exact trait is also what exposes them to the unimaginably evil forces at play in the world. If the filmmaker has one glaringly problematic trait, it’s his insistence that many of those forces are non-white.

Ridgeman and his younger partner Anthony Lurasetti (Vaughn) bemoan the current state of the world throughout the film’s first act. Everything from gay marriage to civil rights gets them certifiably riled. The filmmaker’s cryptic, rhythmic prose often links this Conservative ideology with aggressive male posturing that simmers but never reaches full boil. To be clear, the anxiety over progressive policies and social norms is not necessarily the filmmaker’s, but the characters’ he has created.

Three films in, Zahler has already proven himself adept at stretching genre conventions to their absolute breaking point. Clocking in at 161 minutes, Dragged Across Concrete is his longest film to date, yet it never feels long; every inch of the story belongs at the service of deepening conflicts between characters that may not even come into contact until the last reel.

Ridgeman and Lurasetti spend a good portion of the film staking out a mysterious drug dealer they intend to rob. This is unglamorous work, but Zahler hunkers down listening to them debate the ramifications of their criminal descent. Meanwhile, an ex-con named Henry Johns (Tory Kittles) gets released from prison only to get right back into the game helping out a Euro-gangster pull off a daring bank heist. Just like styles in genre filmmaking, the characters seem to be caught in a perpetual cycle of reinvention.

These kinds of dualities give Dragged Across Concrete a nuanced, long form texture. The patience with which it peels back themes of betrayal, revenge and greed is more indicative of literature than cinema.

Then there’s the violence, which is just as shocking and forceful as in Zahler’s previous efforts. Here, it feels stripped of emotion except when involving innocent civilians who get caught up in the brutal meat grinder of the criminal world. As it turns out, every action has dire consequences in this bleak sandbox of corrupt cops, masked assassins, ex-cons and ruthless bank robbers, even for the everyday bank teller who just wants to stay home and be with her newborn.

Dragged Against Concrete is a film of flawed partnerships that nevertheless gives people a sense of solidarity in a time when they feel none otherwise exists. When economic success and emotional happiness seem so far out of reach, these wounded men will play the violent percentages game over disappearing into obscurity.