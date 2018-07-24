‘Eighth Grade’ is a worthy time capsule for Generation Me

× Expand Eighth Grade

If the Internet is the world’s new church, then YouTube videos are surely its form of confession. Thing is, the sanctity of privacy has been replaced by total access, with mass audiences now passing ultimate judgment.

In 2006, American comedian Bo Burnham entered the public spotlight by navigating this very platform, one that rewards confidence and tomfoolery over vulnerability. Working as a one-man band out of his bedroom, Burnham performed controversial songs about everything from homosexuality to race.

Taking the next decade’s worth of Burnham’s comedy work into consideration, it might be surprising to think him capable of something as tender and raw as his debut feature, Eighth Grade. And yet this modern story of a disaffected middle school student named Kayla (Elsie Fisher) truly understands the woozy implications of mixing pubescent confusion and social media saturation. If anything, it shows that overnight success stories are often built on a foundation of unspoken traumas.

Like Burnham in his heyday, Kayla chooses to express herself through personal YouTube videos shot on a makeshift set. Her topics include confidence, self-worth and identity, but the target demographic—her fellow classmates—don’t even know these videos exist. So in essence, Kayla’s online voice only serves to talk directly to her insecure, real world self, the one that drifts through school days sometimes without uttering a word. Call them lonely pep talks from the digital void.

Much of Eighth Grade structures Kayla’s coming-of-age story around these online admissions, which are inspired by awkwardly stressful experiences during the final two weeks before graduation. Burnham orchestrates impressive set pieces around the collision between internal and external forces, situations where Kayla finds it increasingly difficult to avoid putting into practice the advice she gives in her videos. Aesthetically, the film heightens her feelings of angst through visual superimpositions and striking music cues.

The most audacious example unfolds at a posh pool party celebrating the birthday of the school’s resident mean girl. Invited out of pity, Kayla arrives unnoticed by a legion of cool kids frolicking and posing in skimpy swimsuits—imagine the tween equivalents of the cast of MTV’s The Real World. During an excoriatingly uncomfortable moment, she walks down the stone path toward the pool seemingly invisible to her peers. Kayla eventually chooses to submerge her body under water to escape the obnoxious chaos.

As Eighth Grade progresses, Kayla’s highs and (mostly) lows grow increasingly intense. There’s a pivotal dinner scene with her well meaning but clueless father Mark (Josh Hamilton) that nails the growing listlessness modern parents must feel trying to connect with their Instagram-obsessed children. But such discomfort pales in comparison to the back seat game of Truth or Dare Kayla gets conned into playing by a horny high school boy. It is here that Fisher’s indelible performance reveals an entirely new layer of courage.

While over-stylized at times, Eighth Grade (opening Friday, July 27, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) manages to reveal constant social frustrations young people experience during this potentially unnerving time in life. At the same time, Kayla’s triumphs (and there are some great ones) are emblematic of a girl beginning to understand that stagnation is scarier than taking risks.

Burnham’s film also nails the phenomenon witnessed all too often in modern society where one person ignores another because they’re preoccupied with a device. Many scenes take place with this uneven exchange at the forefront, an everyday occurrence that nevertheless remains staggeringly sad and regressive. Watching such lost moments become even more difficult as an audience member since it’s likely they’ll begin to recognize how often similar scenarios play out in their own life.

Eighth Grade imbeds these critiques in subtle ways without detracting from Kayla’s profound arc. Surrounded by meanness, flippant pop culture and self-doubt, she circles back to realize that kindness and generosity transcend any number of likes and views. Mark reminds her of this during a touching come-to-Jesus scene around a campfire. It is, not surprisingly, the film’s best scene.