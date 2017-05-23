‘Elián’ remembers when Cuba and America fought over one child’s future

× Expand Elián

Elián González could have easily been just another body floating off the coast of Florida, the latest casualty in the United States’ failing foreign policy toward Cuba. But on November 21, 1999, the five-year-old refugee was miraculously found alive clinging to an innertube. Shortly thereafter he was placed in the custody of relatives in Miami.

What began as a feel-good local news story quickly developed into an international incident with deep political and ideological ramifications. Elián’s father Juan Miguel launched a campaign to retrieve his son from the United States that became a rallying cry for Fidel Castro’s Communist propaganda machine. The impending media frenzy captivated the world for nearly six months.

Tim Golden and Ross McDonnell’s documentary Elián captures the simmering tension of this historical moment. It meticulously weaves together talking head interviews and archival footage to provide contextual groundwork for a larger conversation about the complicated nature of Cuban/American relations.

The film subtly carries deep resentment for those who used Elián to further their own agendas. Golden and McDonnell don’t overtly critique people such as Donato Dalrymple, the fisherman responsible for saving the boy’s life, who became a camera-ready surrogate for his Miami relatives; they simply let these opportunists sink themselves with incriminating rhetoric.

Unlike many issue-based documentaries, Elián respects the economy of narration: Raul Esparza’s voice only fills in the gaps when necessary. In a film with multiple flashpoints involving the U.S. government, Catholic Church, powerful non-profits and Castro himself, this delicate use of style is a welcome shift from the norm.

Now in his early twenties, Elián González is finally given the chance to speak for himself. Elián listens carefully even when what he has to say directly indicts American foreign policy and praises Cuba’s Communist state. Still, the film achieves its broader goal of proving that all parties involved committed the same sin: treating Elián as a political symbol first and a child second.

