‘Endless Poetry’ is an act of incomplete remembrance

"Poets don’t explain themselves,” says the red-haired muse Stella (Pamela Flores) to naïve writer Alejandro (Adan Jodorowsky) toward the beginning of Endless Poetry. Her words of wisdom provide the young man with a new surge of freedom and self-confidence that reverberates throughout his diverse, creative experimentations. Yet the film itself functions as an attempt at personal reconciliation with past experiences that can never be truly recreated.

Indeed, director Alejandro Jodorwosky’s surrealist autobiography relies heavily on artificial sets, absurdity and theatrical bursts of expression. These exaggerated stylistics persistently grapple with the fractured memories, contradictory emotions and incomplete relationships of his time spent as an artist in 1940s Chile.

With its coherent sense of time and history, Endless Poetry may seem like a long way off from Jodorowsky’s seminal hallucinatory midnight movies (El Topo, The Holy Mountain) from the 1970s. Those felt more like art films spiked with LSD. But like 2013’s The Dance of Reality, the director’s latest shows the beginnings of a visionary growing fed up with structure and boundaries. “We think crooked,” Alejandro says to his poet friend Enrique Lihn (Leandro Taub). These words inspire an adventurous walk through (and over) the town.

Unlike Pablo Larraín’s Neruda, a didactic depiction of those oppressive forces at work against Chilean artists during the 20th century, Endless Poetry remains sequestered in the fantastical bubble of Alejandro’s own making. Elaborate set pieces, like the moment he crowd surfs naked inside a big top circus, help deflect the abuse from his domineering father (Brontis Jodorowsky), and the pervasive fascism threatening fringe characters hiding in the shadows.

However, Jodorowsky confronts this trauma more directly in the film’s final moments, revising history in order to make sense of the pain it has caused. Endless Poetry, which opens Friday, Aug. 18, at Digital Gym Cinema, becomes even more liberated, even if the act of remembering itself carries the deepest melancholy.

