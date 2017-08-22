‘Escapes’ is an intoxicating portrayal of a Hollywood wild man

× Expand Escapes

Actor, screenwriter, lothario, Flamenco dancer—Hampton Fancher has forgotten more experiences than most people have had in their entire lifetime. This becomes apparent early in Escapes, director Michael Almereyda’s experimental portrait documentary, when Fancher loses his train of thought during an elaborate recollection of the past.

Told in seven chapters, the film begins with a collage of old footage as he remembers violently defending the honor of then girlfriend Teri Garr. A rowdy young man, Fancher had grown up in a predominantly Latino neighborhood in East Los Angeles during the 1940s. As a teenager he traveled to Spain and learned from the masters of Flamenco before returning to Hollywood to pursue his dream of becoming a star.

Almereyda juxtaposes Fancher’s intoxicating confessions with matching clips from his television and movie career, establishing a direct narrative link between the way he lived life on and off the screen. But this style never turns overly academic, always connecting back to the carefree wildness that defines Fancher’s persona.

Escapes gives Fancher the space to recount his memories with a certain freedom and incompleteness. One subtext-heavy story involves the brief fling he has with a local secretary while working a press tour in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. All of Fancher’s charm and selfishness and manipulative qualities are wrapped up into one anecdote.

To Almereyda’s credit, he doesn’t spend an unhealthy amount of time on Fancher’s most well known accomplishment of writing the script for Blade Runner. Instead, he turns this final chapter (entitled “Last Stop: Oblivion”) into a deeply felt examination of transition and disappointment. Escapes, which opens Friday, Aug. 25, at the Ken Cinema, feels like a fitting and strange tribute to someone whose robust intimacy with life remains just as complicated today.

Opening

Good Time: Robert Pattinson plays a burnt out bank robber who makes multiple attempts to rescue his brother from prison during one sweaty night in New York City.

La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal: In director Manolo Caro’s latest, two high school sweethearts find each other 25 years after their passionate high school romance. Opens Friday, Aug. 25, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Lemon: A break-up sends a neurotic man (Brett Gelman) on a downward spiral in Panamanian director Janicza Bravo’s Sundance break-out dark comedy hit co-starring Judy Greer, Michael Cera, Gillian Jacobs, Megan Mullally and Nia Long. Opens Friday, Aug. 25, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Patti Cake$: A foul-mouthed young bar maid from New Jersey dreams of being a famous rapper despite the many conflicts and challenges that come her way.

San Diego Underground Film Festival: This showcase of experimental films and videos will include programs featuring narrative films, live music, and 16mm projections. Runs Thursday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 27 at Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. For more info visit sdundergroundarts.org.

The Ghoul: A homicide detective goes undercover as a patient to investigate a psychotherapist he believes is linked to a strange double murder. As his therapy sessions continue, the line between fantasy and reality begins to blur. Opens Friday, Aug. 25, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Trip to Spain: Comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on a six-part quixotic trip through Spain in this film by Michael Winterbottom.

Viceroy’s House: The final Viceroy of India oversees the transition from British control to independence in this drama from Gurinder Chadha.

Whose Streets?: This unflinching documentary looks at how the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown inspires the community of Ferguson, Missouri to fight back against racism and injustice.