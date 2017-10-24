‘Faces Places’ turns the French countryside into a pop-up photo gallery

× Expand Faces Places

Hearing Agnès Varda laugh is surely one of life’s great pleasures. The spritely 88-year-old auteur cracks up throughout Faces Places, her nimble and joyous documentary co-directed with prolific street artist JR. Lacking an identifiable concept beyond a shared love for people’s stories, the film takes deviations in direction and style that are liberating. This is immediately evident during animated opening credits that eventually give way to live action sequences perforated by jump cuts, breaks in time and playful voiceover narration.

After poking fun at their “meet cute” with a wonderful he said/she said exchange, the duo set off across France interviewing rural townsfolk and pasting massive black-and-white portraits on façades of all kinds. Each vignette centers on how personal identity comes to be represented through art. More specifically, buildings such as barns and water towers are transformed into creative spaces for large-scale expressions. Everyone in this extended community feeds off the energy generated by artistic collaboration.

Take for instance the segment set in Le Havre, a city that plays host to one of the world’s busiest ports. Instead of paying attention to the men who help load endless rows of shipping containers, Varda and JR decide to focus on their wives. The art installation that is born (aptly titled “Totem Women”) is an inspiring monument to the powerful act of standing tall.

Still, not all of the subjects in Faces Places feel at ease with the end result of their photographs. A restaurant server from Bonnieux squirms when she sees her likeness adorning a wall in the village square. Varda and JR embrace such diverse reactions. They are genuinely curious about the process of getting to know someone, either through art, conversation or a combination of the two. In this sense, Faces Places is always an open-ended experience, a film of relentless non-stop creation, starts and stops, and evolutions in tone and mood.

“Chance has always been my best assistant,” muses Varda to her 33-year-old counterpart. Fittingly, many of the segments unfold almost purely through happenstance and shared delight. But that’s not to say the co-directors avoid structuring devices entirely; Faces Places remains committed to connecting past histories with present day experiences through the words and images of real people. Miners, farmers, waiters, truck drivers and factory workers all agree to participate in Varda and JR’s pop-up exhibits, providing a deeply layered rural panorama.

With its freewheeling spirit and disdain for conformity, Faces Places embodies the spontaneity of the French New Wave, a radical and influential 1960s film movement Varda helped launch with works such as Cléo from 5 to 7 and Le Bonheur. Despite their age difference, JR reveres Varda like a close friend, never treating her like an old icon waiting to be put out to pasture. Varda is equally affectionate toward JR, whose dynamic work ethic keeps her spirit vital. She does, however, make time to poke fun at his pervasive need to hide behind dark sunglasses, a wonderful running joke that eventually involves the great spectacled one himself, Jean-Luc Godard.

With Varda contemplating her own mortality and JR facing a lifetime of new possibilities, Faces Places—which opens Friday at Angelika Film Centers-Carmel Mountain—recognizes the sublime reality that nothing lasts forever, not even great friendships. Such a bittersweet sentiment does not diminish the effortless glee of artists who perpetually exist in the moment, refusing to waste time and energy on anything negative.

In one of the final segments, JR pastes pictures of Varda’s wrinkled feet and hands on railway cars that eventually depart into the distance for some unknown destination. It’s his way of both saying thank you and honoring Varda’s incomparable soul, no matter what happens next.