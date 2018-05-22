‘Filmworker’ gives Leon Vitali his close-up

× Expand Filmworker

If given the chance, Leon Vitali might have sacrificed himself so that Stanley Kubrick could have lived. That’s how intensely revered the director of Paths of Glory and A Clockwork Orange was in the eyes of his longtime assistant. Director Tony Zierra explores the two men’s complicated, three-decade entanglement in Filmworker, a stylistically rote documentary that gives a worn out face to professional sacrifice and emotional loyalty.

After performing in 1975’s Barry Lyndon, Vitali became inspired by Kubrick’s genius, prompting him to leave his successful acting career behind to participate in all of the director’s future productions. He quickly proved himself an invaluable workhorse who bounced between departments as varied as casting and editing, while also earning Kubrick’s trust. In turn, Vitali also became worthy of his wrath.

Notoriously temperamental and obsessive, Kubrick would spend years cultivating a single project. Vitali witnessed this process firsthand on The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, and finally Eyes Wide Shut. Eager to share behind-the-scenes stories and wise anecdotes, he’s the ideal subject for a documentary that challenges classic auteurism.

However, Zierra’s filmmaking chops are sorely lacking by comparison. As Vitali muses about various memories (like the one about R. Lee Ermey’s ascent from technical advisor to scene-stealer), Filmworker clumsily stitches together archival footage and animated reenactments in the most amateurish of ways. For a doc about Kubrick, one of the most precise film artists ever, it’s unforgivable that the narrative would be so messily conceived.

Vitali’s enduring presence makes Filmworker (opening Friday, May 25, at the Ken Cinema) watchable and sometimes even moving despite these aesthetic shortcomings. As a purveyor of the cinematic arts, he is the rare example of the no quit below-the-line warrior that does everything to ensure his production succeeds without ever asking for credit. Such selflessness tends to be conveniently forgotten by the gods of film history. Hopefully that’s not the case here.

Opening

Beast: An impressionable young woman living in a small island community falls for a mysterious outsider in this debut film from writer/director Michael Pearce. Opens Friday, May 25, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Boom For Real: The Late Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat: Never-before-seen works, writings and photographs offer insight into the life of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as a teenager in New York in the late 1970s. Opens Friday, May 25, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Filmworker: Leon Vitali, the jack-of-all-trades assistant to iconic director Stanley Kubrick, is the subject of this new documentary that offers audiences a unique perspective on one of film history’s great artists. Opens Friday, May 25, at the Ken Cinema.

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Another Star Wars movie! Yay! This time, Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich) gets an origin story that includes his first meeting with Chewbacca and first time flying the Millennium Falcon.

The Seagull: Based on Anton Chekov’s famous play, this drama charts the love triangle between three conflicted artists. Stars Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan. Opens Friday, May 25, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

One Time Only

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: Matthew Broderick’s star-making turn as a school-skipping smart aleck anchors John Hughes’ classic comedy. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Big Gundown: The Film Geeks SD and San Diego Italian Film Festival present the classic Spaghetti Western, an unrelenting thriller about a Texas bounty hunter charged with bringing a heinous criminal to justice. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Hin Und Weg: A group of friends take a bike holiday in Belgium only to discover a core member of their entourage is suffering from an incurable disease. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, May 25, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Casablanca: Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star as lovers trying to outsmart the Nazis in war-torn North Africa. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24 through Sunday, May 27, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Girls Trip: Watch this effortlessly fun comedy about a group of old friends who get crazy in New Orleans and see why Tiffany Haddish has become a superstar. Screens at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Fiddlesticks: A town known for its mediocrity is turned upside down by a group of kids who set out on an adventure to set a world record. Screens at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Double Indemnity and Murder, My Sweet: Billy Wilder and Edward Dmytryk’s classic films provide a great introduction to the film noir genre. This double feature begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.