‘Finding Oscar’ tells a powerful story in the most pedestrian of ways

On December 6, 1982, Guatemalan Special Forces razed the peaceful village of Dos Erres during a relentless counter assault on leftist guerrilla groups operating in the region. Nearly every resident was murdered in cold blood, their bodies dumped into a well and left to rot. The lives of two young boys were spared, brought up by the unsuspecting families of different soldiers who essentially erased any trace of their traumatic past.

Finding Oscar, a new documentary from director Ryan Suffern and executive producer Steven Spielberg, attempts to locate these children nearly three decades later with the hopes of providing closure for the still suffering relatives of those families slain. The film also functions as an introductory history lesson on the destructive U.S. foreign policy decisions that enabled such massacres in Guatemala during a decades-long civil war.

Like many well-meaning works of non-fiction cinema, Finding Oscar slams its message down the audience’s throat. Stylized montages, aerial drone shots and sappy soft rock music choices are juxtaposed for maximum emotional effect. Imagine a flashy extended episode of Dateline commissioned by a liberal NGO. Eager beaver talking heads appear as if they’re reading from cue cards. No devastating fact or figure goes unturned in the name of social justice and transparency!

These topics are undoubtedly important, but the pain experienced by countless Guatemalans deserves a more complex forum than this one. Suffern’s film poses as a hard-hitting investigative exposé, yet it’s far too polished and opportunistic to feel like a difference-maker.

When Finding Oscar finally gets around to finding Oscar, the man’s natural confusion and anger are quickly brushed aside. Only the prevailing sense of triumph has a place in an ending with all the makings of a trite infomercial. But then again, it was never really about him in the first place. Finding Oscar opens Friday, April 28 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park and Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Opening

How To Be a Latin Lover: Eugenio Derbez stars in this comedy about a young man who is dumped by his wealthy 80-year-old wife and forced to move back in with his quirky family.

My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea: In this animated film, three teenagers try to escape certain death after their high school sinks into the sea following an earthquake.

The Circle: After landing her dream job at the world’s largest tech company, a young woman begins to suspect there’s a nefarious agenda afoot. Based on the popular novel by Dave Eggers.

One Time Only

Office Space: Hating your job has never been this much fun. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

La La Land: A struggling actress (Emma Stone) falls in love with a lowly jazz musician (Ryan Gosling) while both follow their dreams in Los Angeles. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Los Sures: This documentary filmed in the 1980s depicts the vibrant Latino communities living in Williamsburg, Brooklyn before gentrification. Screens at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Digital Gym Cinema.

Selena: Jennifer Lopez stars as the popular Latina singer who was tragically gunned down by her estranged manager. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.