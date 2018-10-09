‘First Man’ is a propulsive, enigmatic biopic

Not once in First Man are the words “patriot” or “brave” used to describe astronaut Neil Armstrong. Director Damien Chazelle (of La La Land fame and Whiplash infamy) has little interest in generating a simplified version of his famous subject’s personal life and professional career. The iconic planting of the American flag on the lunar surface is even purposefully elided, so those looking for nationalistic propaganda will surely be disappointed.

Upon the biopic’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this past August, right-wing hypocrites, most notably Senator Marco Rubio, jumped at the chance to bemoan First Man’s creative omissions. Of course, these same pundits hadn’t even seen the film yet, following in the footsteps of countless online commenters who lash out when their particular expectations aren’t met. Trolls and opportunistic politicians are seemingly cut from the same cloth.

First Man might not be the film Rubio and the MAGA crowd want, but it might just be the small caliber epic needed to better understand what it means to sacrifice for one’s country. Focusing intensely on the stressful relationships Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) navigates with both his wife Janet (Claire Foy) and a squad of NASA colleagues, First Man meticulously traces each setback, false start and tragedy that beset America’s space program throughout the ’60s, and does so from a deeply human perspective.

In doing so, Chazelle strips away the popular mythology surrounding Armstrong’s endeavors of false sentiment and glorified heroism. Look no further than the man himself; Gosling plays Armstrong as an insular, unglamorous workhorse who suffers from extreme bouts of melancholy, a sadness stemming from the death of his young daughter, Karen.

The toddler’s wake takes place at the beginning of First Man and it’s an emotional grenade. No longer able to suppress his deep grief, Armstrong retreats behind closed doors and breaks down. It’s the closest Chazelle comes to giving Gosling an acting showstopper but, more importantly, the scene births a trauma that fuels Armstrong’s relentless ambitions about reaching the moon. Admittedly, the film simplifies his internal crisis afterward, relying on manipulative music cues and obvious cutaways to the night sky for affect.

Still, First Man remains mostly a deeply complicated affair with an enigmatic streak. Once admitted into NASA’s burgeoning astronaut program, Armstrong pivots from active participant to passive observer multiple times throughout the film’s decade-long scope. These shifts speak to the political and temporal pressures shaping the hierarchy of an increasingly important government institution.

Chazelle skirts greater historical context for a more sobering picture of the competition and camaraderie that emerges between Armstrong and his colleagues on Project Gemini, some of whom sacrifice their lives for the mission. First Man treats death as fact of life that comes suddenly and lingers indefinitely. There are costs for all involved with this much on the line, and at one point Janet laments her familiarity with loss: “We got good at funerals that year,” remembering back to a particularly heart-wrenching time in Armstrong’s career.

With the fragility of motility laid bare, it’s saddening that so many moments in Armstrong’s life are spent alone. He can’t express himself to anyone, even his remaining two sons. Before setting off for the famed Apollo 11 mission with astronauts Buzz Aldrin (Corey Stoll) and Mike Collins (Lukas Haas), Janet forces her husband to tell his children it may be a suicide mission. The short and awkward dinner table conversation ends with uncomfortably inadequate embraces between parent and child. Any other film would have tried to romanticize this moment.

Once on the lunar surface, Armstrong’s touchdown becomes a personal step forward rather than just a nationally symbolic one for mankind (although his famous words are included). Dissimilar to the film’s other intense and compact space travel sequences—each a close contact study of metal and flesh being violently shaken under immense pressure—this one is eerily quiet. Finally, Armstrong is allowed a moment of peace to mourn on his own terms without the gravitational pull of history distorting things.