‘First Reformed’ finds despair on hallowed ground

× Expand First Reformed

Conventional wisdom suggests that journaling has positive psychological effects on the writer. Not so for Rev. Ernest Toller (Ethan Hawke), the hollowed soul on hallowed ground, who recounts his daily experiences in longhand in Paul Schrader’s combustible drama, First Reformed. Beginning as a “form of prayer,” these intense writing sessions (always paired with gallons of whiskey) quickly descend into unfiltered confession.

Not simply physically alone in his spare living quarters, Toller has potentially lost all connection with God. Written prose unspools wells of doubt and regret that have up to this point entangled his soul with the unrelenting sharpness of barbed wire. Emotionally marred by the tragic death of his son in Iraq, he’s been exiled to lead a historically important Dutch Colonial chapel in rural New York.

Most community members attend the Church of Abundant Life, the town’s religious megalopolis that is shepherded by Pastor Jeffers (Cedric Kyles aka Cedric the Entertainer). Toller has his own dedicated flock, and interactions with them suggest he’s still got some skin in the idea that faith can be used to defuse destructive internal struggles. Why else would he make such an effort to connect with Michael (Philip Ettinger), the troubled young environmental activist whose wife Mary (Amanda Seyfried) has solicited the church’s help?

Their heated conversation covers topics ranging from global warming to suicide before coming back to rest squarely on the collective erosion of hope. Michael, an eerily sad black hole of defeat, speaks angrily about modern humanity’s unfettered effort to destroy the planet. His wrath slowly but surely seeps into Toller himself, whose body and mind become susceptible to extremism. Here, First Reformed walks up to the precipice of all-consuming despair, and it won’t be the last time.

×

Schrader’s no stranger to incessant anguish. This is, after all, the man who penned Taxi Driver and Raging Bull for Martin Scorsese, not to mention directed portraits of American deterioration such as Blue Collar and Affliction. All feature enraged men pushed to the brink by societal change, forced to confront their own crumbling identity in a world where delusion has long kept them safe from reality.

Toller is a different beast altogether. Madness will never save him, nor will he compromise. What’s left is penance, and Hawke explores this thorny ideological territory with a bold and vulnerable performance that seems to be simultaneously destroyed and rebuilt with each scene. The same cannot be said of the film’s icy imagery, pristinely captured and symmetrically frozen in Academy ratio. Schrader’s combination of the two aesthetics gives First Reformed (opening Friday, June 1, at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas) both a measure of control and unpredictability.

In an example of tortured self-awareness, the characters all seem to recognize that modern civilization is failing on a global level. Capitalist greed, racial division, toxic waste, religious uncertainty, Jihadism and eco-terror are each confronted on some point in the film’s plot, which valiantly weaves together multitudes of competing tonal shifts.

Toller remains the eye of Schrader’s hurricane, exhibiting a frayed calm while threatening to burst with destructive potential, especially in the bonkers final moments. Unpacking the banger of an ending would inevitably take much more space than provided in these pages and shouldn’t be spoiled in the least.

What can be said is First Reformed manages to sublimely inspire great conviction out of impenetrable darkness. The world may be turning into an empty void of nihilism, depravity and death, but what we can control is our own fate. That is, we can choose a perspective refracted through the lens of love rather than hate. Drowning one’s self in misery (and Drano) is the easy way out. Experiencing the curative powers of exercise and spinning in 360-degree ecstasy are entirely more dangerous leaps of faith.