‘Foxtrot’ bottles up its characters

Israeli director Samuel Maoz sees the world through confined spaces. His 2009 film Lebanon takes place entirely within the belly of a tank. Surrounded by metal and steel, vulnerable young soldiers slowly go crazy with guilt after killing an innocent civilian. Collateral damage can only be seen through their vehicle’s target scope, which both limits and heightens the camera’s perspective.

At first glance, Maoz’s Foxtrot takes a more conventional approach to similar material. However, instead of focusing intensely on combat experiences, he expands the focus to show how immediate family members of one soldier cope with grief at home.

Michael Feldman (Lior Ashkenazi) and his wife Daphna (Sarah Adler) are stunned to learn that their son Jonathan (Yonaton Shiray) has been killed while serving in the Israel Defense Forces. Many of the initial scenes are highly claustrophobic, with overhead shots lingering above characters pacing small rooms like caged animals. Pressure builds relentlessly until word comes through that a mistake was made and that the wrong family was notified.

Foxtrot then cuts to Jonathan’s four-man squad standing guard at a desolate checkpoint in the middle of the desert. Boredom dominates their experience; they idly banter to pass the time. In juxtaposing the tense home front moment with the tedium of soldiering, Moaz subverts traditional war film conventions. Both are heavily influenced by the failures of military bureaucracy to create clear rules of engagement.

This institutional critique becomes more convoluted as Foxtrot (opening Friday, March 30 at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) tries to connect the two perspectives through happenstance and irony. Moaz is far more comfortable bunking with the soldiers in the slowly sinking, cramped container they call home. Their numbing plight has an absurdist tint, whereas Michael and Daphna’s struggles never rise above stock melodrama.

If Lebanon was fueled by its visceral intensity, Foxtrot could use a little less of the same—the one moment it seems totally alive is when a character breaks rank to perform an impassioned dance number.

