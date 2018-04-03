‘Gemini’ explores the madness of celebrity culture

× Expand Gemini

Typically filmed in color, neo-noir both updates and subverts many of the conventions established by its classic black-and-white genre forefather. Director Aaron Katz evokes this shift directly in the haunting opening shots of Gemini—rows of upside down palm trees sway calmly in the Santa Ana wind to wispy saxophone notes. There’s something sublime about tipping this particular slice of So-Cal iconography on its head. The inversion feels closer to the fatalistic truth in a city built on fantasy and delusion. Even when the image methodically moves into an upright position, the uneasy impression remains.

Sleek and captivating, Gemini navigates the emotional traps imbedded in a celebrity culture fueled by acts of theatrical desperation. Ironically, the film’s heroine seems immune to the madness despite working inside the industry bubble. Jill (Lola Kirke) is so much more than a personal assistant to star actress Heather Anderson (Zoë Kravitz); she’s her emotional and professional consigliore, sometimes even taking uncomfortable meetings in order to shield the blowback. Their close relationship has created an almost sisterly rapport that transcends professional and personal boundaries. But in La-La Land, this level of vulnerability can be manipulated for nefarious reasons.

Without divulging too much of the knotty plot, Katz kicks things off with a grisly murder that forces Jill out of the background and into the role of detective even as she, herself, becomes a suspect. The scrappy investigation that ensues takes her through a version of Hollywood where threats of murder are tossed around freely. Everyone has a motive to kill, from the pretty boy actor and the disgruntled director, to the nasty agent, omniscient paparazzo and impressively creepy super fan.

Each character bleeds into the fabric of a sleek, neon tableau with memorable precision. Katz seems right at home giving each actor (including Jon Cho in his best performance) just enough time to make an impression before moving on. The writer/director dabbled in the sleuth sub-genre before with Cold Weather, an off-kilter mystery set in the Pacific Northwest. But Gemini is all Los Angeles. It’s less about the pursuit of truth and more concerned with peeling back the layers of deception one by one. Jill becomes an instrument to do just that, and in the process she gains a better understanding of how long game fabrications are justified and sometimes even excused.

As the lines between perception and reality get continuously blurred, Katz manages to instill pervasive tension in every scene. By withholding the very elements (violence, blackmail) that noir traditionally sensationalizes, Gemini creates prolonged stretches of uncertainty that become amplified by silence and anticipation. Long takes and moody music cues help embolden this style, but so does Kirke’s defiant performance. Jill’s chameleon-like malleability gives her the courage to act instinctively when it’s needed most.

Which brings us to Heather, who mostly functions as a pop cipher until the audience realizes she’s already got a gun to their head. Thankfully, the film doesn’t adore or need her like most of the characters themselves. Jill is an extension of Katz, who sees Heather as a byproduct of an environment where beauty and sex appeal is an organic extension of power. One gets the sense that despite her massive popularity, she’s just now learning how to wield a far more sinister kind of influence.

Gemini (opening Friday, April 6, at Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain) shows flashes of hipster indulgence, sometimes getting tiresome like during Jill’s saucy exchange with a scorned auteur, which could have been ripped from a Duplass brothers’ production. But Katz refuses to go full mumblecore, keeping the annoying banter to a minimum. Mostly his exciting film is all guts and no consequences, a series of dangerous, intuitive reactions sewn together with Chandler-esque dialogue for the digital age. Tightly wound and gripping, Gemini is the epitome of hair-trigger cinema.