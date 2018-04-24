‘Ghost Stories’ instills dread, then silly closure

× Expand Ghost Stories

We have to be so careful what we believe in,” warns Professor Phillip Goodman (Andy Nyman), debunker extraordinaire of all things supernatural. At the beginning of Ghost Stories, the snobby academic (who also acts as narrator) is sure that ghosts and ghouls are merely manifestations of traumatized people searching for rational explanations where there is none.

That arrogance quickly crumbles when preeminent expert on existential terror, the decrepit Dr. Cameron (who up until recently was mysteriously missing), recruits Goodman to investigate three different cases involving unsolved paranormal activity. Each help explore the film’s argument that trauma leaves an imprint on the brain, cracking open the door for the spirit world and our own to converge.

Ghost Stories initially puts an interesting spin on the omnibus film, basically justifying an overlap between separate threads without having to rely on gimmick or exposition. The trio of subjects—a guilt-ridden night watchman (Paul Whitehouse), a millennial (Alex Lawther) who habitually lies, and the numb stockbroker (Martin Freeman)—all make for worthy foils to Goodman’s suspicious cynic. The most harrowing set piece involves the cavernous catacombs of an abandoned mental asylum.

Unfortunately, co-directors Nyman and Jeremy Dyson decide to get cute with the last act. Instead of staying true to its creepy, mood-inducing structure, Ghost Stories (opening Friday, April 27 at the Ken Cinema) takes a jarring left turn, employing narrative twists that feel unnecessarily cerebral. Any momentum that has been earned thus far gets bogged down in exposition and “aha” revelations, culminating in a derivative finale.

Horror sagas like Ghost Stories too often try to impress psychological closure on knotty perceptions of grief and trauma. The film is much more effective when infusing classic horror iconography (tangled German Expressionist trees, faceless dolls) with scary ambiguity. So why waste time explaining away the terror?

Opening

Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel’s big dance commences with nearly every superhero from this massive franchise all converging to battle the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Foxtrot: In Israel’s submission to the 2018 Oscars, a couple mourns the death of their son who died in the line of duty, but several twists reveal there’s more to the story than they initially believed. Opens Friday, April 27, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Rider: After suffering a career-ending injury to the head, former rodeo cowboy Brady must grapple with the realities of his new life. Opens Friday, April 27, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain.

One Time Only

I’m Not Here: Starring J.K. Simmons, this drama concerns a man who is haunted by the traumatic memories of his past and must confront the pain to move forward. Screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Full Metal Jacket: Stanley Kubrick’s bracing anti-war film splits the Vietnam conflict into two sections: the horror at home and the madness abroad. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain.

E.T.: The Extraterrestrial: Steven Spielberg’s 1982 masterpiece tells the story of Elliot, a young boy who befriends an alien from outer space whose only goal is to return home. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Alki Alki: The life-long friendship between two party animals is tested when one of them decides to stop drinking and re-evaluate his life. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park. Presented by German Currents.

The Post: Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in Steven Spielberg’s drama about the Washington Post’s battle with the Nixon Administration over the infamous Pentagon Papers. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Hördur - Between Worlds: After a run-in with the law Aylin finds herself sentenced to community service at an out of town horse stable and is set on the road to self-discovery through a new friendship. Screens at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, April 29, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park. Presented by German Currents.

The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: Rolling Stone investigative journalist Greg Palast uncovers voter fraud and meddling in the 2016 Presidential Election in this documentary. Screens at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at the Joan B. Kroc Theater in San Diego.